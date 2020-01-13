Electronic Prior Authorization Case Study by Agadia Results in a 50% Decrease in PA Phone Volume

Agadia, a healthcare technology solutions provider supplying Health Plans and PBMs with innovative utilization management solutions, has published a case study showcasing the immense value in implementing electronic prior authorization technology through Agadia's leading solution, PAHub.

PAHub™, a web-based solution used by over 40 of the nation's leading Health Plans and PBMs and covering over 70 Million lives, is uniquely designed to automate the end-to-end management of prior authorization across all healthcare services, all lines of business, and all channels.

The Health Plan in this case study had been leveraging PAHub to control all clinical, compliance and administrative aspects of Prior Authorization at the point-of-care to reduce turn-around times, integrate in real-time with leading enterprise systems and EMR vendors, and increase productivity. To deliver imperative information to providers with a reduced turn-around time, this Health Plan opted to implement the ePA functionalities within PAHub.

As a result, the Health Plan saw the following benefits:

20% increase in case volume handled or processed with fewer FTEs

44% decrease in PA fax volume

50% decrease in PA phone volume

An ROI of 1.43

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, part d star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by the nation's largest health plans and PBMs, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.

