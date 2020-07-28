Electronic Shelf Label Market (ESL Market) Size to Reach Revenues of over $700 Million by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic shelf label market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

By technology type, the RFID accounted for over 35% of the market share in revenue owing to the seamless communication feature. E-paper dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to add over $1.3 billion by 2025. The growth and adoption of NFC technology is expected to be a gamechanger in the ESL market. Over 350 million units of ESLs are expected to be installed in supermarkets and hypermarkets in 2025. France is considered to be the forerunner for ESL market that contributed over 30% of the European share in 2019 in unit shipments. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for installations with a CAGR of over 50% by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by display, technology, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Segmentation

The LCD segment accounted for 37% of the total revenue in 2019. LCDs have been the most conventional mode of ESL in the market; they have been adopted in major economies of North America and Europe . Retailers continue to rely on LCDs as they are considered cost-effective.

and . Retailers continue to rely on LCDs as they are considered cost-effective. NFC is the fastest-growing segment as the capability of facilitating contactless payments has driven the growth during the past five years. It has also become an inevitable option among vendors. The rise in smartphone penetration with NFC facilities has propelled the growth further.

In 2019, supermarkets and hypermarkets led the revenue contribution by contributing over 51% to the total share. Increasing shopping space, a growing number of SKUs, and intense competition e-commerce platforms are influencing retailers to rely on solutions such as QR code-enabled ESLs.

ESL Market by Display

LCD

E-paper

Segmented E-paper



Fully Graphic E-paper

ESL Market by Technology

RFID

IR

NFC

BLE

Others

ESL Market by End-users

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Others

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Dynamics

ESLs are estimated to be a major opportunity in the retail IoT platform where retailers are expected to capitalize on their significance over the next five years. ESLs are becoming more advanced with the entry of new players in the market alongside leaders like SES-imagotag and Pricer. The latest generation e-papers have been an absolute gamechanger for retailers promoting their overall effectiveness and elevating customer satisfaction levels. Going forward, the competitive landscape in the global ESL market is estimated to be dominated by innovative solutions and technologies, thereby driving the retail automation market. Accordingly, the global retail automation market is expected to surpass revenues of $25 billion by 2026.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Demand for E-Paper Technology

Growth in Innovations & Development

Demand for Operational Efficiency & Profitability

Growth in NFC Technology

Electronic Shelf Label Market – Geography

The global ESL market is highly concentrated in developed nations whereas it is still a niche and fast-growing market in developing countries of APAC and Latin America. The market growth can be attributed to the presence of global vendors like Pricer and SES-imagotag in the European region and regional vendors in China and Japan. However, the growing market trends like dynamic pricing, operational excellence, retail automation, omnichannel retailing, and intense competition in the retail landscape are expected to stimulate growth across geographies over the next five years.

ESL Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

Prominent Vendors

Pricer

SES-imagotag

Displaydata Limited

Hanshow Technology

Opticon

Other Prominent Vendors

Altierre

DIGI

E Ink

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

CEST

LG Innotek ESL

NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling

Pervasive Displays Inc.

Dana Industries

ifLabel

Ubiik

Huawei

TroniTAG GmbH

SUNPAI INDUSTRIES

Diebold Nixdorf

M2COMM

Herbert Retail Limited

SoluM

Zkong

Rainus

MariElla

