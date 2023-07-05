Electronic Shelf Label Market size to grow by USD 502.23 million from 2021 to 2026|Implementation of in-store technologies to boost market growth - Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shelf label market size is forecast to increase by USD 502.23 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.33%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the implementation of in-store technologies, the development of the IoT ecosystem, and the rising number of retail outlets. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2022-2026

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Danavation Technologies Corp, De Tag Industry Sdn Bhd, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., Zhejiang Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., LANCOM Systems GmbH, M2COMM, MpicoSys Solutions BV, New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Rational Innovation, RSJ Software GmbH, S&K Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., and troniTAG GmbH.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by technology (radiofrequency, infrared, and others), product (LCD ESL, Full graphic e-paper ESL, and segmented e-paper ESL), end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, mass merchants, and drug stores, pharmacies, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The ESL market share growth by the radio frequency segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main factor for the high adoption of radio frequency is that it does not require a line of sight. As a result, this reduces the cost of infrastructure and enables ESLs to transfer all the information without any interruption. Furthermore, radio frequency uses electromagnetic waves to automatically scan, identify, and track tags attached to products. They are known as wireless communication technology. In addition, radio frequency technology can be blocked by any obstacle such as human beings and objects such as paper, rubber, and copper. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Electronic Shelf Label Market - Market Dynamics

Key drivers

Implementing in-store technologies is one of the key factors driving the electronic shelf label market growth. The in-store technologies such as smart shelves, ESLs, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), and in-store assistants are being adopted by physical retail shops to improve the consumer experience. Customers increasingly prefer physical stores for buying products due to huge discounts on products like online stores. For instance, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize started adopting in-store technologies in its stores by collaborating with Hanshow Technology. Hence, these in-store technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances is a major trend shaping the electronic shelf label market. The various strategic partnerships and collaborations with technology providers, software developers, distributors, and other market participants are rapidly increasing. As a result, it helps the vendors to improve their product portfolios and expand their presence in emerging markets to make more profits. For example, SES-imagotag partnered with Ossia Inc. (Ossia) to integrate Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power technology into its ESLs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Growth in the e-commerce industry is one of the significant challenges restricting the electronic shelf label market. E-commerce businesses provide items and services via online shopping websites. E-commerce is currently rising at a quick rate because of advancements in communication network infrastructure, increased smartphone usage, and the emergence of digitalization. This is rapidly impacting physical retail store operators. Furthermore, retailers must restructure their business operations so that they can remain competitive in the market. Hence, the increasing e-commerce industry is expected to restrict the growth of the electronic shelf-label market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this electronic shelf label market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronic shelf label market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the electronic shelf label market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electronic shelf label market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shelf label market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The self-adhesive label market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,790.71 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, personal care, consumer durables, healthcare, and others), type (permanent, removable, and repositionable), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing urban population is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The print label market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11.29 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pressure-sensitive, glue-applied, sleeving, in-mold, and others), end-user (food, non-food retail, industrial and logistics, beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand from the organized retail sector is a key factor driving the print label market growth during the forecast period.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.33% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 502.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Danavation Technologies Corp, De Tag Industry Sdn Bhd, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., Zhejiang Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., LANCOM Systems GmbH, M2COMM, MpicoSys Solutions BV, New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Rational Innovation, RSJ Software GmbH, S&K Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., and troniTAG GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Radio frequency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Radio frequency - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Infrared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Infrared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Infrared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Infrared - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Infrared - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 LCD ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on LCD ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on LCD ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on LCD ESL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on LCD ESL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Full graphic e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Full graphic e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Full graphic e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Full graphic e-paper ESL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Full graphic e-paper ESL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Segmented e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Segmented e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Segmented e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Segmented e-paper ESL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Segmented e-paper ESL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 60: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 62: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 127: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Danavation Technologies Corp

Exhibit 129: Danavation Technologies Corp - Overview



Exhibit 130: Danavation Technologies Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Danavation Technologies Corp - Key offerings

12.4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 132: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Displaydata Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Displaydata Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Displaydata Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Displaydata Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 E Ink Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 139: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 LANCOM Systems GmbH

Exhibit 144: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 147: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Exhibit 148: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Overview



Exhibit 149: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Key offerings

12.9 Pricer AB

Exhibit 151: Pricer AB - Overview



Exhibit 152: Pricer AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Pricer AB - Key offerings

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 SES-imagotag

Exhibit 159: SES-imagotag - Overview



Exhibit 160: SES-imagotag - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SES-imagotag - Key offerings

12.12 Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio