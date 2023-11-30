Electronic Shelf Label Market size to grow USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the development of the IoT ecosystem - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "electronic shelf label market by technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), product (LCD ESL, full graphic E-paper ESL, and segmented E-paper ESL), end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, mass merchants, and drug stores and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the electronic shelf label market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.20 billion. The development of the IoT ecosystem is a key factor driving market growth. The IoT is a system involving connected appliances and devices that are part of an electronic system, sensors, software, online platforms, or networks. Increased uptake of the IoT is leading to increasing use of ESLs, as well as developments in network compatibility and related technologies. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The growth in the e-commerce industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth. E-commerce is an online trade platform where commercial transactions can be carried out by electronic means. By means of their websites, online retailers sell goods and services over the Internet. At present, due to developments in telecommunications network infrastructure, and increased exposure to smartphones, e-commerce has grown at an accelerated rate.

The electronic shelf label market has been segmented by technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), product (LCD ESL, full graphic E-paper ESL, and segmented E-paper ESL), end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, mass merchants, and drug stores and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the radio frequency segment will be significant during the forecast period. A significant factor in its widespread adoption has been the fact that radio frequencies are free from a requirement of sight, which will eventually reduce infrastructure costs and make it possible for ESL to deliver information without interruption.

Europe is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the electronic shelf label market:

Danavation Technologies Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, M2COMM, New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pricer AB, Rational Innovation, RSJ Software GmbH, S and K Solutions GmbH and Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Shenzhen Minew Technologies Co. Ltd., SOLUM Europe Gmbh, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., troniTAG GmbH, and Zhejiang Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.31 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Danavation Technologies Corp, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, M2COMM, New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pricer AB, Rational Innovation, RSJ Software GmbH, S and K Solutions GmbH and Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, Shenzhen Minew Technologies Co. Ltd., SOLUM Europe Gmbh, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd., troniTAG GmbH, and Zhejiang Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

