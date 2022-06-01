Electronic Shelf Label Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.78% by 2025 |Radio Frequency Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shelf label market share is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78%. The electronic shelf label market by Technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), Product (LCD ESL, full graphic e-paper ESL, and segmented e-paper ESL), End-user (supermarkets, hypermarkets, CDM, and DPO), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) has been added to Technavio offerings. The electronic shelf label market share growth by the radio frequency segment will be significant for revenue generation. The main reason for the high adoption of radiofrequency in ESLs is it does not require line of sight, which ultimately reduces the cost of infrastructure and enables ESLs to transfer information without any interruption.
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Scope
The electronic shelf label market report covers the following areas:
- Electronic Shelf Label Market Size
- Electronic Shelf Label Market Trends
- Electronic Shelf Label Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing adoption of smart shelves is another factor supporting the global electronic shelf label market share growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The implementation of in-store technologies is notably driving the electronic shelf label market growth. However, the factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry may impede the market growth.
- How big is the Europe market?
49% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for the electronic shelf label market in Europe
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global electronic shelf label market as part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period.
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shelf label market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronic shelf label market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronic shelf label market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shelf label market vendors
|
Electronic Shelf Label Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.08 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.13
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 49%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Electronic equipment and instruments
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 LCD ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: LCD ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: LCD ESL - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Full graphic e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Full graphic e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Full graphic e-paper ESL - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Segmented e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Segmented e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Segmented e-paper ESL - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Impact of COVID-19 and recovery from pandemic by product segment
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Radio frequency - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Infrared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Infrared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Infrared - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Technology
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 53: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 55: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
- 11.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Displaydata Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Displaydata Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Displaydata Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Displaydata Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Displaydata Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: E Ink Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 77: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 78: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 80: LANCOM Systems GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: LG Innotek - Overview
- Exhibit 82: LG Innotek - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: LG Innotek - Key news
- Exhibit 84: LG Innotek - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Pricer AB - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Pricer AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Pricer AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 96: SES-imagotag - Overview
- Exhibit 97: SES-imagotag - Product and service
- Exhibit 98: SES-imagotag - Key news
- Exhibit 99: SES-imagotag - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 102: Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- List of abbreviations
