Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market size to grow by USD 5,516.59 million from 2022 to 2027|ABB Ltd. and BMC Software Inc. emerge as one of the key contributors to growth - Technavio

05 Jul, 2023, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shift operations management solutions (eSOMs) market size is set to grow by USD 5,516.59 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.47%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market size
- Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market trends
- Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market industry analysis
Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The electronic shift operations management solutions market is segmented as follows:
- End-user
- Energy And Utilities
- Oil And Gas
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Others
- Component
- Solutions
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the energy and utilities segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Despite its growing demand, factors such as regulations, carbon reduction targets, changes in commodity prices, and changing public opinion have made the traditional business model of the energy and utilities industry vulnerable to risk. Furthermore, some of the wide applications of eSOMS are it analyzes historical data, plant operations, and other data sources to track and diagnose problems or areas for improvement, forecast capacity and its costs to improve daily planning, provides practical advice or close the loop and achieve the desired results to improve efficiency, flexibility, power, and emissions. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the electronic shift operations management solutions market include ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Freshworks Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Issuu Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Open Text Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Oracle Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
Vendor Offerings
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as eSOMS.
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as Break Down Silos.
- Hexagon AB - The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as j5 Shift Operations Management.
Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors drives the growth of the eSOMS market during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries find ways to improve their efficiency and increase the productivity of their manufacturing methods, due to high demand across the globe.
Furthermore, eSOMS enables the flow of information from the shop floor to the rest of the company, which leads to better visibility of the shop floor and through which real-time control and adjustments to operations can be made efficiently. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Significant Trends
The increase in the adoption of mobile and digital methods of eSOMS is an emerging market trend during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones and the rise in popularity of mobile apps like Adobe Creative, Dubb, etc., lead to the rising use of video management software, an essential revenue contributor to the market in focus.
Resultantly, video management software providers have started offering apps for mobile platforms such as iOS and Android. Hence, such trends drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
The lack of skill and expertise challenges the growth of the eSOMS market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automation in the workplace leads to a rise in the demand for digital skills in human workers. Furthermore, there is a huge scope for soft skills as technology is replacing many manuals, and repetitive tasks across industries.
As a result, there is a huge need for employees with the necessary soft skills to fill the gap in the industry as well as to supplement automation. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shift operations management solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronic shift operations management solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronic shift operations management solutions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shift operations management solutions market vendors
|
Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.47%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,516.59 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
10.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 29%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Freshworks Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Issuu Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Open Text Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Oracle Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global electronic shift operations management solutions market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electronic shift operations management solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Component
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 7.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Hexagon AB
- Exhibit 133: Hexagon AB - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Hexagon AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Hexagon AB - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Hexagon AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Hexagon AB - Segment focus
- 12.6 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Open Text Corp.
- Exhibit 158: Open Text Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Open Text Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 161: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 SAP SE
- Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.13 SAS Institute Inc.
- Exhibit 172: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.15 Splunk Inc.
- Exhibit 181: Splunk Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Splunk Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 183: Splunk Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 VMware Inc.
- Exhibit 184: VMware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 185: VMware Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 186: VMware Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 187: VMware Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 188: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 189: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 190: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 191: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 195: Research methodology
- Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 197: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations
