Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market size to grow by USD 5,516.59 million from 2022 to 2027|ABB Ltd. and BMC Software Inc. emerge as one of the key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shift operations management solutions (eSOMs) market size is set to grow by USD 5,516.59 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.47%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The electronic shift operations management solutions market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Energy And Utilities



Oil And Gas



Automotive



Chemical



Others

Component

Solutions



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the energy and utilities segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Despite its growing demand, factors such as regulations, carbon reduction targets, changes in commodity prices, and changing public opinion have made the traditional business model of the energy and utilities industry vulnerable to risk. Furthermore, some of the wide applications of eSOMS are it analyzes historical data, plant operations, and other data sources to track and diagnose problems or areas for improvement, forecast capacity and its costs to improve daily planning, provides practical advice or close the loop and achieve the desired results to improve efficiency, flexibility, power, and emissions. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on the impact of each segment and to make informed business decisions, request sample report now!

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the electronic shift operations management solutions market include ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Freshworks Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Issuu Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Open Text Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Oracle Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as eSOMS.

The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as eSOMS. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as Break Down Silos.

The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as Break Down Silos. Hexagon AB - The company offers electronic shift operations management solutions such as j5 Shift Operations Management.

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors drives the growth of the eSOMS market during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries find ways to improve their efficiency and increase the productivity of their manufacturing methods, due to high demand across the globe.

Furthermore, eSOMS enables the flow of information from the shop floor to the rest of the company, which leads to better visibility of the shop floor and through which real-time control and adjustments to operations can be made efficiently. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increase in the adoption of mobile and digital methods of eSOMS is an emerging market trend during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones and the rise in popularity of mobile apps like Adobe Creative, Dubb, etc., lead to the rising use of video management software, an essential revenue contributor to the market in focus.

Resultantly, video management software providers have started offering apps for mobile platforms such as iOS and Android. Hence, such trends drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The lack of skill and expertise challenges the growth of the eSOMS market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automation in the workplace leads to a rise in the demand for digital skills in human workers. Furthermore, there is a huge scope for soft skills as technology is replacing many manuals, and repetitive tasks across industries.

As a result, there is a huge need for employees with the necessary soft skills to fill the gap in the industry as well as to supplement automation. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shift operations management solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic shift operations management solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic shift operations management solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shift operations management solutions market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Customer Experience Management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,555.32 million. This customer experience management market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and service), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the customer experience management (CEM) market growth is the increasing focus on customer-centricity among organizations.

The innovation management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 774.63 million. This innovation management market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (services and solutions), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Growth in infrastructure development is the key driver notably driving the growth of the global innovation management market.

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,516.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Freshworks Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Issuu Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Open Text Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Oracle Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electronic shift operations management solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electronic shift operations management solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 133: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 136: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

12.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 158: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.13 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 172: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 Splunk Inc.

Exhibit 181: Splunk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Splunk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Splunk Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 184: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 185: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 186: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 187: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 188: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 189: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 192: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 193: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 194: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 195: Research methodology



Exhibit 196: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 197: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 198: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio