Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market to grow by USD 5.51 billion growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by the increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the electronic shift operations management solutions market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 5.51 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market 2023-2027

The increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors drives the growth of the eSOMS market during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries find ways to improve their efficiency and increase the productivity of their manufacturing methods, due to high demand across the globe. Furthermore, eSOMS enables the flow of information from the shop floor to the rest of the company, which leads to better visibility of the shop floor and through which real-time control and adjustments to operations can be made efficiently. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge - The lack of skill and expertise challenges the growth of the eSOMS market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automation in the workplace leads to a rise in the demand for digital skills in human workers. Furthermore, there is a huge scope for soft skills as technology is replacing many manuals, and repetitive tasks across industries. As a result, there is a huge need for employees with the necessary soft skills to fill the gap in the industry as well as to supplement automation. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

The electronic shift operations management solutions market is segmented based on End-user (Energy and utilities, Oil and gas, Automotive, Chemical, and Others ), Component (Solutions and Software ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The energy and utilities segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Despite its growing demand, factors such as regulations, carbon reduction targets, changes in commodity prices, and changing public opinion have made the traditional business model of the energy and utilities industry vulnerable to risk.

North America will contribute to 29% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions market:

ABB Ltd., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Freshworks Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Issuu Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Open Text Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Oracle Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corp.

