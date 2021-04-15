Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Size Worth $10.04 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.9% | Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The electronic thermal management material market size is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% From 2021 – 2028. Growing demand for effective thermal management solutions for extensive use in consumer electronics is among the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, technological advancements in synthetic cooling systems and the ongoing radical miniaturization of electronics are projected to augment the market progress over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced heat dissipation solutions across different industry verticals is anticipated to further boost the market growth.

Key Highlights of Electronic Thermal Management Material Market

Based on type , conductive paste dominated the market and is expected to grow as the largest revenue-generating segment product during the forecast period. These types of pastes help in reducing the dependency on clips and screws that are mostly used in electronic devices. The manufacturers of consumer electronics are constantly working on the solution to reduce the weight of their products, therefore, increased the use of conductive pastes.

By end-use, consumer electronics emerged as the major revenue-generating segment and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing use of electronic thermal management material in the consumer electronics sector is the major factor behind the substantial growth of this segment. Growing requirement for effective thermal management from electronic devices to LED lighting fueling the segment's growth.

DuPont has signed an agreement to acquire Laird Performance Materials for $2.3 billion from Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity companies. According to the executive chairman and CEO of DuPont, the acquisition of Laird Performance Materials is a landmark step in the company's journey to becoming a premier multi-industrial company.

Regional Developments:

Electronic thermal management material in the Asia Pacific region has gained huge traction in recent times. The presence of key electronics manufacturers in this region is a major factor behind the rapid development of the market. Additionally, favoring government schemes, especially in India such as Digital India has boosted electronic manufacturing, which in turn pushing the demand for thermal management materials. Europe followed by North America is expected to grow as the fastest revenue-generating region. The presence of an established manufacturing infrastructure along with a rise in demand for electronics is projected to contribute to the market growth in these regions.

Competitive Outlook:

Ray announced a collaboration to carry out significant transportation innovation in Central Texas. The emphasis of this partnership is targeted to improve regional cooperation to test new technology and pursue green energy solutions. Some of the leading players operating in the electronic thermal management materials market are Boyd Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, the 3M Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Laird PLC, Parker Chomerics, Lord Corporation, Dr. Dietrich Müller GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, AI Technology, Inc, DuPont, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Darcoid company, and Marian Inc.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Manufacturer & Supplier of Thermal Interface Materials

Manufacturer & Supplier of Thermal Interface Materials Demand Side: Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics

Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics Regulatory Side: Computer Communications Industry Association (CCIA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the electronic thermal management materials market report on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gap Fillers

Conductive Tapes

Phase Change Materials

Conductive Paste

Thermal Greases

Others

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Product End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

IT and Telecom

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel

List of Key Players of Electronic Thermal Management Materials Industry

Boyd Corporation

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

The 3M Company

Company Wacker Chemie AG

Laird PLC

Parker Chomerics

Lord Corporation

Dr. Dietrich Müller GmbH

Honeywell International Inc

AI Technology, Inc

DuPont

European Thermodynamics Ltd.

Marian Inc

Darcoid company

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

