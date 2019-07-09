Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market to Hit $3.1bn by 2025: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic thermal management materials market share is set to rise from USD 1.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The reducing size of consumer electronics is projected to drive the demand for the electronic thermal management materials market during the forecast period. Electronic thermal management materials are extensively used in the electrical assemblies for heat dissipation purposes. These materials help in controlling the heat within the electronic assembly and also aid in proper conduction of heat. The growing penetration of complex electronic designs coupled with an increasing need for product functionality is anticipated to be the major factor propelling the demand for thermal management materials throughout the assessment period.

The growing demand for consumer electronic products mainly from emerging economies is anticipated to add further to the revenue of the global electronic thermal management materials market. However, the volatility in raw material prices is anticipated to be a major downside to the growth of the market. Additionally, polymer-based thermal management materials pose a major threat to the environment as these products are not readily biodegradable, hence the presence of stringent regulation is anticipated to act as a major restraint throughout the forecast period.

In terms of product, conductive paste was the leading segment in 2018 and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. The conductive paste electronic thermal management materials market segment held a market share of over 30% in 2018. Conductive paste provides excellent thermal management in the electronic assemblies along with strong mechanical attachment. These pastes are widely preferred in low weight electronics. This product segment has been further classified into silicon, epoxy and acrylic. Among the various subsegments, silicone-based conductive paste was the largest segment in 2018 and is projected to follow the same trend throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-user industries, the global electronic thermal management materials market has been segmented into consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, telecom and others. Among the aforementioned segments, the consumer goods segment is projected to generate the maximum gains during the review period. The growing product innovation in the global electronics market coupled with augmenting demand from emerging economies is set to positively contribute to the growth of the segment.

Automotive, healthcare and telecom are major end-user industries contributing to the growth of the market. The telecom end-user industries are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the review period. This growth can be attributed to growing application of thermal management materials in routers, switches, and high-performance servers among others.

Asia Pacific was the major revenue pocket in the global electronic thermal management materials market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast timeframe. The presence of major electronic manufacturing countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan and India among others is projected to positively influence market growth. Moreover, the shifting of major manufacturing bases into the region shall also add to the demand for electronic thermal management materials during the given period 2019-2025. Europe and North America are other major regional electronic thermal management materials markets. The presence of large scale automotive and aerospace bases in these regions along with developed consumer electronics industry shall further fuel the electronic thermal management materials market size in these regions.

Major players operating in the electronic thermal management materials are Honeywell International Inc, Boyd, European Thermodynamics Ltd, Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company, Lord Corporation, Parker Chomerics, Amerasia International (AI) Technology Inc, 3M, DuPont, Marian Inc, Darcoid company, Wacker AG, and Dr Dietrich Muller Gmbh among others.

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market size worth $3.1 bn by 2025

