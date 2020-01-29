Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market to Surpass $8.7 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global electronic thermal management materials market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2018 and is predicted to attain $8.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a deep-dive analysis of market size and estimations, provides insights on trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and competitive landscape. The report further digs in to provide an assessment on winning business strategies and major investment pockets.

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)

Electronic thermal management materials (ETMMs) are highly sought-after among end-users as the automotive sector has become a major revenue-generating source in the industry landscape. The soaring popularity of ETMMs in the automotive sector is touted to bolster the fuel efficiency, safety, performance and reliability of the vehicle.

Amidst the prevalence of environmental regulations that have augured well for the industry outlook, the high price of ETMM products may seemingly derail the growth of the market. As it appears, the volatile manufacturing cost may act as a deterrent in the popularity of ETMMs.

Request a sample report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3780

Major reasons for electronic thermal management materials market growth:

Miniaturization of electronics Adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies Profound use of telecommunication cabinets for optical fibers, phone switches, transmitters and receivers The advent of 5G wireless network to redefine the industry outlook

Conductive paste segment to generate substantial revenue:

According to the industry analysis, the conductive paste segment is geared for stellar growth and is set to amass seemingly the highest revenue in the electronic thermal management materials market during the assessment period 2019-2026. Meanwhile, market share for gap fillers in 2018 was pegged at over 20% and the segment is likely to show a similar growth trajectory in the ensuing period. It is worth mentioning that gap fillers are increasingly used in phones, routers, consumer electronics, and microwave controllers, among several others.

Traction for phase change in the electronic thermal management materials market has mainly been attributed to demand stemming from automotive and electronic applications. Paraffin, a sub-segment of PCM, has risen in popularity, given that it has innate qualities such as high latent heat, thereby signifying its importance in automotive electronic applications.

The Asia-Pacific to remain at the helm:

The Asia-Pacific is set to remain at the helm of the market, as the demand for the product has witnessed a notable uptick in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. On the other hand, Europe and North America are other major revenue generating regions. It is believed that proliferation in the sales of electronics and appliances in Southeast Asian countries will have a positive influence on the electronic thermal management materials market share.

Telecommunication sector is set for stellar growth:

With respect to the end-use industry, the telecommunication sector is slated to provide exceptional growth opportunities to stakeholders vying to boost their product portfolios. Telecommunication cabinets are increasingly being used to house electronic components such as optical fibers, phone switches, transmitters, and receivers. As such, thermal management of these cabinets has become imperative to ward off any surplus heat generation.

Future trends indicate that the emergence of 5G wireless network may trigger demand for electronic thermal management materials. Accordingly, investment in R&D activities has surged dramatically in the past few years, and the trend is expected to continue in the next half a decade.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report: https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3780

Leading market players:

Leading market players are increasingly adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to boost their shares in the electronic thermal management materials industry. Besides the infusion of investments for R&D activities, major players such as European Thermodynamics Ltd. are contemplating supply agreements to streamline the availability of the products, while companies such as Lord Corporation are opting for collaboration agreements to ramp up the production of thermal designs.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

electronic-thermal-management.jpg

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market to grow at 9.1% CAGR by 2026

Related Links

Formaldehyde Market is Expected to Attain $5.5 billion by 2026

Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market is Predicted to Hit $8 billion by 2024

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gminsights.com

