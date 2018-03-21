Electronic Transaction Association Names Green Bits CEO Ben Curren To 40 Under 40 List

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading payments trade group, the Electronic Transaction Association (ETA), today named Green Bits CEO Ben Curren to the ETA's 40 under 40 list. The ETA will honor Curren and other payments leaders at its annual trade show, TRANSACT, on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green Bits founder and CEO Ben Curren

"It's an honor to be recognized by the ETA for helping to advance the payments ecosystem," said Curren, who is also the founder of Green Bits, which is the industry-leading retail and auto-compliance management platform for legal cannabis. "At Green Bits, our mission is focused on cannabis retail owners to ensure they can safely manage their transactions and inventory on a platform that is easy to use, helps them thrive in a cash-only environment and simplifies compliance with state rules," Curren said.

Since founding Green Bits in 2014, Curren has worked closely with hundreds of retailers as well as state regulators and policymakers in numerous states to bring Silicon Valley know-how to the challenge of managing retail transactions and ensuring compliance in a highly-regulated, fledgling industry. Green Bits enables cannabis retailers to run compliant, operationally efficient and growing stores.

With several billion dollars flowing through Green Bits registers each year, Curren is focused on leveraging the Green Bits platform, which automates compliance with mandatory government traceability systems, to introduce legal cannabis retailers to safer, more transparent and more efficient payment solutions.

Outside of Green Bits, Ben has become a recognized leader in advocating that state regulators and industry players should adopt the highest, most robust standards for APIs and other technology that connects dispensaries to state seed-to-sale systems. In addition, he is a leading voice for the proposition that speeding the adoption of technology in the sector will help to make it safer, more lawful and less subject to threats and unpredictability from the federal government.

Before Green Bits, Curren co-founded Outright in 2008, an accounting program for freelancers and consultants. Four years later, he sold Outright to GoDaddy, the giant web-hosting company. Curren launched Green Bits in 2014, when the cannabis industry in Washington state was just beginning.

About Green Bits

Green Bits (www.greenbits.com) is the nation's leading retail management and automated compliance platform built to help legal cannabis retailers grow their businesses. Green Bits serves nearly 900 cannabis retailers across numerous states. In 2017, Green Bits processed more than $2.2 billion in sales through its point-of-sale platform. With more than 50 employees, Green Bits is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has an office in Portland, Oregon.

