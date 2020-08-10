Electronic Transaction Consultants Announces Acquisition by Align Capital Partners

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation (ETC), a leading technology solutions provider for the mobility and transportation industries, announced today that it has been acquired by Align Capital Partners (ACP), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in B2B companies that are well positioned for growth in niche markets.

The partnership with ACP will help grow ETC's existing portfolio and help the company expand into adjacent markets by leveraging riteSuite™, its highly flexible suite of mobility-focused products. ETC will continue to provide added value to its existing and long-standing customer portfolio while seeking to broaden its customer base. Additionally, ETC will focus on augmenting its existing innovative solutions to extend into markets where Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) systems merge.

"Today marks a tremendous milestone for our company, our employees, and our customers," said ETC CEO Bret Kidd. "We've already established ourselves as a revolutionary leader in the areas where tolling and mobility intersect. With ACP as our financial and strategic partner, we will take ETC to the next level, providing unparalleled client service and even more industry-leading solutions to improve mobility for our fellow citizens."

"ETC sets the standard for best-in-class mobility solutions and service," said Robert Langley, ACP Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "We're excited to partner with this talented and innovative company to expand its customer base and service offering to make an even greater impact in this dynamic and growing industry."

As part of this acquisition, ETC will formally change the corporate name from Electronic Transaction Consultants Corporation to Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC and will be referred to as ETC.

JD Merit & Company an affiliate of CDI Global advised ETC and its shareholders in the sale transaction.

About ETC

ETC is the cornerstone that brings together all the moving elements of today's multimodal transportation environment - systems, data, people, and vehicles – to streamline integrated mobility solutions for urban and highway agencies and their customers.

As a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems and services provider, we deliver tolling and congestion management, urban mobility solutions, integrated multimodal back office platforms, interoperability hubs, maintenance, and operations. For over two decades, we have delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll authorities and transformed the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over 2 billion transactions annually, incorporating the latest in open-source machine learning and data streaming technology, with predictive Big Data analytics to offer innovative architectures comprising our riteSuite™ products.

For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com , LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/etctoll and YouTube channel at goo.gl/qNqpVv.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm's investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the technology, business services, specialty manufacturing / distribution, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

