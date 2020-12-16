Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) Signs a Contract with Kane County Division of Transportation for the Longmeadow Parkway Toll Bridge Next-generation Back Office System and Operations

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, 2020, Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT) in Illinois signed a contract with Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC) to deliver a state-of-the-art back office system and advanced customer service center operations. ETC will deliver a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)-based Back Office system and operations program, scalable to exceed KDOT's anticipated production volumes.

This contract, which includes a six-year initial term with two two-year period renewal options, launched in November 2020. ETC's winning solution includes:

riteHorizon™ back office system

riteOnline™ customer self-service system

riteOSS™ system monitoring and operational reporting

Customer service center operations with unified communication systems

ETC's riteHorizon™, combined with riteOnline™, is a cloud-based, production-proven, unified suite of tolling-specific modules, integrated with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) applications. ETC's technology forward approach will provide complete account management, customer self-service, and automated operations of KDOT's tolling back-office. Unlike traditional toll systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, riteHorizon™ offers a unified platform, based on a single data model, that integrates accounting, audit and data transparency with toll process business management, and holistic, user-intuitive customer relationship management.

"ETC's solution will provide Kane County with a state-of-the-art back office system and intuitive interfaces, making the call center and online self-service interface easily accessible for our future customers," said Steve Coffinbargar, KDOT's Assistant Director of Transportation. "We are excited to work with ETC to implement this production-proven back office system that will allow us to provide a high level of customer service for our Longmeadow Parkway toll bridge users."

ETC's riteSuite™ is a family of end-to-end tolling and mobility systems, built on mainstream open-source platforms for future-proof, flexible deployments. riteSuite comprises a variety of new tolling and multimodal products, including:

"We are honored to begin working with KDOT on the Longmeadow Parkway project. A similar system to what we will be implementing at the Kane County Division of Transportation has already been in production for over two years and we're excited to implement this advanced and one-of-a-kind back office solution with another team," said ETC CEO Bret Kidd.

About ETC

ETC is the cornerstone that brings together all the moving elements of today's multimodal transportation environment – systems, data, people, and vehicles – to streamline integrated mobility solutions for urban and highway agencies and their customers.

As a leading U.S. smart mobility solutions and services provider, we deliver tolling and congestion management, urban mobility solutions, integrated multimodal back office platforms, interoperability hubs, maintenance, and operations. For over two decades, we have delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll authorities and transformed the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over two billion transactions annually, incorporating the latest in open-source machine learning and data streaming technology with predictive Big Data analytics to offer innovative architectures comprising our riteSuite™ products. For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com.

About Kane County Division of Transportation (KDOT)

KDOT provides and maintains a safe and efficient transportation system while maintaining Kane County's vision and values. The Longmeadow Parkway Fox River Bridge is a new Fox River Bridge crossing and four-lane minor arterial roadway corridor approximately 5.6 miles in length constructed to alleviate traffic congestion in northern Kane County. The new regional roadway in the northwest suburbs of Chicago is expected to open in its entirety by 2022, improving mobility in the area.

