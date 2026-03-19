Electronic Transactions Association Consolidates Industry Leadership With Acquisition of the American Transaction Processors Coalition

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the premier trade association for the digital payments industry, today announced its acquisition of the American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC). The move strengthens ETA's position as a central voice for the payments community and supports its leadership in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Representing more than 500 member companies across the payments ecosystem, ETA advocates for the industry, provides education, and offers business development and networking opportunities. Integrating ATPC further enhances ETA's advocacy, education, and member engagement programs, deepening the association's ability to address key federal and state issues and positioning it to continue serving as a trusted resource for the industry.

As part of the transition, ETA welcomes Jay Morgan, Executive Director of ATPC and founder of the JL Morgan Company, Inc., as an advisor to the organization. Mr. Morgan brings extensive experience in federal and state advocacy and will reinforce ETA's public policy capabilities.

"The addition of ATPC enhances ETA's already strong advocacy platform. Together, we will continue to serve the most reliable, informed voice on the regulatory and legislative issues shaping the future of payments," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA.

"This integration strengthens ETA's ability to lead on behalf of the payments industry," added ETA Board Chair Jamie Walker. "By further expanding our advocacy and expertise, ETA is better positioned to advance policies that support innovation and trust across the payments ecosystem."

ATPC Board Chair Seamus Smith echoed these sentiments saying, "For more than a decade, ATPC has advanced thought leadership in payments, including launching the FinTech Academy, which delivers payments curriculum across the University System of Georgia. With more than 40,000 Georgians employed in the payments industry, ATPC has given this ecosystem a strong voice. The combined entity will benefit from that experience, as will the industry as a whole"

"ATPC believes education is advocacy and this integration is a natural next step for ETA to be an even stronger advocate for payments," added Jay Morgan. "ATPC's original mission as embraced within ETA's strong and experienced leadership team is a win-win."

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SOURCE American Transaction Processors Coalition