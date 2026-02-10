Electronic Transactions Association Statement on the Court's Decision in Illinois Bankers Association v. Raoul

News provided by

Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)

Feb 10, 2026, 18:33 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jodie Kelley, CEO of the Electronic Transactions Association, the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry, on a U.S. District Court decision today in Illinois Bankers Association v. Raoul:

"We are deeply disappointed by the Court's decision, which departs from the Court's own well-reasoned analysis acknowledging the serious legal and constitutional concerns presented.

We strongly believe the Court was correct in its ruling granting a preliminary injunction. This decision represents a clear departure from that sound reasoning, and we respectfully but firmly disagree with the outcome.

The questions raised in this case are critical — not only for the payments industry, but for the consumers and businesses who rely on credit card transactions every day. We are confident that the appellate court will recognize the flaws in this result and, after reviewing the issues presented without deference to the lower court's ruling, will overturn this decision."

About ETA
The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Its members—from global incumbents to emerging fintech innovators—process approximately $56.75 trillion annually in purchases and person-to-person payments worldwide.

