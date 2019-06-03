Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Category (Electronc Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA), Electronic Protection (EP)), by Platform (Air, Ground, Naval, Unmanned), Including Products (Jammers, Integrated Suits, Radar Warning Receivers, Directed Energy, Direction Finders, DIRCM, Airborne Decoys, Antennas), Covering Portable Systems (Radio Frequency Jammers, RCIED Jammers, Vehicle Self Protection System, Direction Finding System, COMINT & ELINT System, EW System)





The recent developments in electronic warfare systems in defence platforms and systems, has led the analyst to publish this timey report. The $ 23 billion electronic warfare is expected to flourish in the next few years because of EA research and development by Russia and China and impact on the U.S. Market, increased demand for improved EA relating to Counter-Insurgency. Additionally, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within ES platforms will drive growth in different submarkets. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



Report highlights

• 443 pages, 225 tables, and 239 figures

• Analysis of key players in electronic warfare market

• BAE Systems

• Boeing

• Cobham plc

• Cohort plc

• Northrop Grumman

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Harris Corporation

• L3 Technologies

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Textron Inc.

• Airbus

• Global electronic warfare market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• Electronic warfare forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Category segment includes electronic support, electronic attack and electronic protection.

• Platform segment includes ground, naval, air and unmanned

• Product segment includes jammers, integrated suites, radar warning receivers, directed energy, direction finders, DIRCM, airborne decoys, antennas and others

• Portable system segment includes radio frequency jammer, RCIED jammer, vehicle self-protection, direction finding system, COMINT and ELINT system, Strategic/ Fixed Electronic Warfare System

• Regional electronic warfare market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029

• Europe forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America forecast 2019-2029

• Africa forecast 2019-2029



• Key questions answered

• Target audience

• Leading EW system companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks



