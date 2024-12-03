Electronic Warfare Expert Joins DataShapes AI as a Partner to Deliver Transformative AI Solutions

Longest-serving Chief of Cyber for the U.S. Army, Paul

Craft, is working with DataShapes AI to tackle the complex challenges of electronic warfare and data-driven decision-making

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes AI, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven solutions for the electromagnetic spectrum, is thrilled to announce that retired U.S. Army General Paul Craft has joined the organization as a Partner.

"With over three decades of exemplary leadership in cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and cutting-edge technology, Paul's expertise will be instrumental in advancing DataShapes AI's mission to enable revolutionary, AI-driven, data-rich spectrum insights at the edge and beyond," said Logan D. Selby, President and CEO of DataShapes AI. "As the longest-serving Chief of Cyber for the U.S. Army and Commandant of the Army's Cyber and Electronic Warfare School, Paul has unparalleled experience in electronic warfare and network defense. Combined with his visionary leadership, Paul's experience aligns perfectly with our company's commitment to delivering transformative AI solutions to our clients. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to tackle the most complex challenges in electronic warfare and data-driven decision-making. We are honored to have Paul join us."

In his role at DataShapes AI, Mr. Craft will focus on leveraging his vast experience to advance the company's AI systems, addressing the dynamic needs of both public and private sectors. His leadership will help drive innovation and ensure the secure and ethical application of DataShapes AI technologies.

Uniquely Distinguished Resume Advances Company's Mission

A 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Mr. Craft brings 31 years of extensive experience in technical and organizational leadership to DataShapes AI. He has witnessed and contributed to the evolution of groundbreaking technologies, including internet communications, satellite systems, and cybersecurity innovations. His robust academic foundation includes three master's degrees attained through both military and civilian institutions.

As the longest-serving Chief of Cyber for the U.S. Army, Craft spearheaded the recruitment and training of the Army's elite cyber forces. He also held pivotal leadership roles at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), culminating his military career by directing cyber operations and defense for the Department of Defense's global network across three theaters.

Craft's extraordinary achievements have earned him prestigious accolades, including the Silver Order of Mercury for his work deploying ISR and communications systems in Afghanistan, the Gold Order of Thor for advancing defensive cybersecurity, and the Saint Barbara's Award for his contributions to offensive cyber operations. He also received an international IT award for developing a $9 billion IT system that remains integral to the Army's operations today.

About DataShapes AI

DataShapes AI delivers real-time electromagnetic spectrum insights for commercial and government applications. Our software integrates seamlessly with any hardware, incorporating advanced analytics to extract actionable intelligence from signals and waveforms. Operating flexibly on devices without the need for costly infrastructure, we accelerate decision-making across land, sea, air, and space.

