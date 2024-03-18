Electronic Warfare Market size is set to grow by USD 6361.42 mn from 2023-2027,increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic warfare market size is estimated to grow by USD 6361.42 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.54% during the forecast period. The Electronic Warfare (EW) Industry is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced electronics into military hardware, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). During the forecast period, UAV systems will play a pivotal role in ground surveillance, communication jamming, and electronic warfare applications. Defense forces rely on UAVs for electronic support, protection, and attack functions, making them essential components of EW systems. Technological breakthroughs continue to enhance UAV capabilities, offering longer endurance times and improved EW equipment for SEAD and SIGINT missions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Warfare Market 2023-2027

Reports provide in-depth analysis on market dynamics, competitive landscape, market size with historical (2017 - 2021) and forecasted (2023-2027) data- Request a sample report

Electronic Warfare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6361.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters.View Sample Report

Research Analyst Overview

The Electronic Warfare (EW) market encompasses a range of technologies and systems designed to protect, disrupt, or deceive adversarial electronic systems. These solutions include Electronic Countermeasures (ECM), Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), and Electronic Warfare Systems (EWS). The Breakthrough Technologies in this domain include Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Ground-Penetrating Radar (GPR), and Militarized Artificial Intelligence (MIAI). The US and Australia are significant contributors to the EW market, with Warfare and Defense Electronics being key sectors. The market is driven by the increasing use of technology in military operations and the need for advanced electronic warfare systems to counteract adversarial threats. The market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the increasing investment in defense and security technologies. The future of EW lies in the integration of advanced technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data Analytics to enhance situational awareness and improve decision-making capabilities.

This report breaks down the global Electronic Warfare Market by segment.list, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2022 to estimate market figures for 2023 to end-year, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). Historical 2017 - 2021 and forecasts from 2023-2027 are provided for each segment, based on the regions.

Market Segmentation by Application

The Electronic Warfare Industry experiences continuous growth due to technological breakthroughs and the integration of advanced electronics into military hardware. During the forecast period, defense forces will increasingly utilize electronic warfare for protection, attack, and situational awareness. UAV systems and ground surveillance play significant roles in electronic support, enabling threat recognition and targeting. Communication jamming is a crucial aspect of electronic warfare, preventing adversaries from utilizing radio frequencies and other communication channels. These advancements contribute to the enhancement of military capabilities and the maintenance of strategic superiority.

Geographic Landscape

The Electronic Warfare Industry in North America is experiencing significant growth due to technological breakthroughs and the integration of electronics into military hardware. The US, as a global leader, has spearheaded this development with organizations like the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization. Notable systems include Thor III, GATOR, and Wolfhound Handheld Threat Warning System. These advancements are forecasted to increase during the upcoming period. UAV systems are used for ground surveillance, while communication jamming provides protection against electronic attacks. Defense forces rely on electronic warfare equipment for detection, attack, and electronic support during operations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio