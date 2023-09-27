Electronic Warfare Market size to grow by USD 6.36 billion during 2022-2027| Increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Warfare Market size is projected to increase by USD 6.36 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of about 5.54% during the forecast period. The electronic warfare market is driven by the increasing importance of CREW (Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device) systems. The CREW systems hold particular significance as they are widely employed by military and law enforcement personnel to safely neutralize RCIEDs (Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices). This utilization of CREW systems has led to a substantial reduction in casualties resulting from RCIED attacks. Furthermore, it is crucial to provide comprehensive training for operating CREW systems effectively in order to disrupt the communication links of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Warfare Market 2023-2027

Electronic Warfare Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the electronic warfare market: Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Electronic Warfare Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.81% YOY growth in 2023.

Electronic Warfare Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend – The market trends indicate notable progress in electronic warfare equipment, largely attributed to advancements in algorithms and software. These developments significantly enhance the operational capabilities of electronic warfare systems. Moreover, there is a growing trend of integrating these systems onto various military platforms, spanning land, air, sea, and space.

Challenge – The issues related to classifying emitters is a challenge in the electronic warfare market, particularly in densely packed electromagnetic tactical environments. The classification of emitters determines the most effective countermeasure techniques to adopt. Electronic support (ES) devices serve the primary function of intercepting signals emitted by sources like radars, enabling countermeasures, and ultimately detecting and pinpointing enemy communication emitters.

Electronic Warfare Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Application (Support, Protection, and Attack), Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval, and Space), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The support segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Electronic support (ES) encompasses actions that are under the direct control of operational commanders or operators. These actions aid in identifying threats, selecting targets, avoiding threats, and guiding munitions. The data generated, such as the frequency, bandwidth, and modulation of incoming threats, can be valuable for long-term operational planning. Additionally, when combined with ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) data, this ES information can enhance the situational awareness of aircrew members during contingency operations.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Platform Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

