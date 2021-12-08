Electronic Weighing Scales Market to grow by USD 734.33 mn |40% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for automated and digital weighing scales and increasing focus on measuring food quantity will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the designing and installation of weighing machines in hazardous areas will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The electronic weighing machines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are A and D Co. Ltd., Aczet Pvt. Ltd., Adam Equipment Inc., Contech Instruments Ltd., Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales Inc., KERN and SOHN GmbH, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd., and Tanita, etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers electronic weighing scales such as Analytical Balances, Precision Balances, and others.

Aczet Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers electronic weighing scales such as Laboratory Balances, Industrial Scales, Retail Scales, and more.

Adam Equipment Inc. - The company offers electronic weighing scales such as Precision Balances, Compact Balances, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into retail scale, laboratory scale, health scale, gem and jewelry scale, and others

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

Electronic Weighing Scales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.80% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 734.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., Aczet Pvt. Ltd., Adam Equipment Inc., Contech Instruments Ltd., Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales Inc., KERN and SOHN GmbH, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd., and Tanita Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

