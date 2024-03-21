Electronics and Measurement Sector Sees Surging Growth Opportunities with Advancements in 6G, AI/ML, and Additive Manufacturing for 2024

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Electronics and Measurement, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The test and measurement (T&M) industry is buzzing with innovative trends - 6G, AI/ML, and additive manufacturing are the main ones. Innovative business models such as pay-as-you-go and software-based testing drive future test methodologies. Sustainability will be crucial to optimizing the sector's energy consumption by improving industrial energy efficiency, adopting renewable energy sources, and reducing carbon emissions.

Many companies in this industry offer unique and sophisticated products catering to the various needs of end users. In that context, time-to-market is a critical element in gaining new customers and retaining existing ones. A holistic approach will be the path to acquiring a larger market share.

This analysis dives deeply into each trend, outlining market demands, drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, use cases, and the growth accelerators, or companies to action, that are at the forefront of the T&M industry.

This will help vendors analyze the market, evaluate their market positioning, and take appropriate action to become global leaders.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Growth Opportunity 1: AI/ML Capabilities Accelerate Testing Return on Investment

Growth Opportunity 2: 6G Research Increasingly Depends on Test Innovation

Growth Opportunity 3: Test-operation Software Will Enhance Customer Value

Growth Opportunity 4: Digitalization Will Drive Evolution in Quality Control

Growth Opportunity 5: Connected Cars

Growth Opportunity 6: Implementing IoT

Growth Opportunity 7: Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 8: Semiconductors Remain a Key to Growth

Growth Opportunity 9: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 10: New Business Models

