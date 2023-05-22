Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 19.3 billion by 2029, Growing at a 5.3% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

The growth of the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market on a global scale is being driven by several new technological advancements in communication, automotive, and electrical systems.

PUNE, India, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market.

The global electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 19.3 billion by 2029 from USD 12.82 billion in 2022.

Electronics and electrical ceramics are advanced materials found in many electronic and electrical devices. These ceramics have unique electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties that allow them to be used in a variety of applications such as capacitors, insulators, and piezoelectric devices. They are used in a variety of end-use industries, including aerospace, biomedical, and telecommunications.

Metal oxides, such as aluminium oxide, titanium oxide, and zirconium oxide, are commonly used to make electronics and electrical ceramics. Before being exposed to high temperatures, these oxides are formed into powders and then shaped into the desired shape.

Request a Sample PDF Including Full TOC, a List of Tables & Figures, and a Chart:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18245/electronics-ceramics-and-electrical-ceramics-market/?mode=P166#request-a-sample

Some notable developments

In May 2021 , CeramTec GmbH launched a new ceramic power semiconductor module for drive inverters in e-mobility. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology (IISB), it has developed a ceramic heat sink with chip-on heatsink technology.

, CeramTec GmbH launched a new ceramic power semiconductor module for drive inverters in e-mobility. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology (IISB), it has developed a ceramic heat sink with chip-on heatsink technology. In February 2021 , CoorsTek Inc. expanded its manufacturing capacity across Southeast Asia by initiating construction of a 400,000 sq. ft. engineered ceramics facility in Rayong, Thailand . This will help augment its capacity to produce more electronics and electrical ceramics.

The Asia Pacific region held a share of 35% in 2022.

Asia Pacific had the largest market for electronics ceramics and electrical ceramics. The growing use of electrical and electronic ceramics in the home appliance and medical device industries is driving the region's rising demand for electrical and electronic ceramics. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam are the region's top consumers of electronic and electrical ceramics.

Consumer Appliances Sector Expansion Driving Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market Size

Increased adoption of electronic devices and increased internet penetration are positively impacting the growth of the consumer appliances sector. Because of their high thermal and electrical stability, advanced ceramics are used in the manufacture of a variety of electronic components such as insulators and capacitors.

Ceramics' high dielectric constant allows for the miniaturisation of electronic components. Thus, a surge in demand for electronic devices is expected to drive the growth of the electronics & electrical ceramics market in the coming years.

Surge in Utilization of Dental and Bone Implants

Ceramics are used as structural components, insulators, and heat exchangers in a variety of industries. Dental and bone implants are made using electronics and electrical ceramics in the healthcare industry. Ceramic dental implants are used to replace missing teeth because they are a long-lasting solution.

Ceramic materials are used to make a variety of bone implants, including spinal implants and joint replacements. Because of their biocompatibility, strength, and durability, they are also used in medical devices such as diagnostic equipment and surgical instruments. As a result, the increased adoption of dental and bone implants is expected to fuel the dynamics of the electronics and electrical ceramics markets in the near future.

Rising Demand for High-Performance Electrical Systems

Ceramic materials improve electronic and electrical system insulation and performance. This is due to these materials' high thermal stability, dielectric constant, and insulation resistivity. Ceramics are used to withstand high temperatures, voltages, and frequencies in high-temperature superconductors, high-frequency communication systems, and high-power electronic devices.

Ceramics have low dielectric losses, making them ideal for microwave filters and high-power electronic devices. As a result, increased demand for high-performance electronic components is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Extensive Usage of Alumina Ceramics

The alumina ceramics material type segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, according to the most recent electronics & electrical ceramics market analysis. In 2022, the segment held a significant share of 37.1%.

Because of their high electrical insulation and thermal stability, alumina ceramics are widely used in electronics and electrical systems. High-temperature superconductors, high-frequency communication systems, and high-power electronic devices are all made with these ceramics.

Growth in Adoption of Monolithic Ceramics

The monolithic ceramics product type segment is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period, according to the most recent electronics & electrical ceramics market trends. In 2022, the segment held the largest share of 43.1%.

Because of their high electrical insulation, monolithic ceramics are suitable for use in electronic and electrical systems. These ceramics have the ability to withstand high voltage and current without electrical breakdown, which is required for high-power applications.

There is a high demand for energy-efficient consumer appliances.

The consumer appliances application segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. In 2022, the segment held a significant share of 46.9%. The rise in the adoption of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the segment's growth.

The increased demand for smart homes has resulted in an increase in the use of home automation systems. Users can use their smartphones or voice-activated devices to control various appliances with these systems.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023­–2029 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 12.82 billion Market Size in 2029 USD 19.3 billion CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 277 Segments Covered Material Type, Product Type, End Users and Region Drivers Growth and expansion of electronics industry Increasing number of product innovations Restraints Problems in the electrical and electronics ceramics market Opportunities Rise in strategic collaborations

Introduction of new innovations

Electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics Market Key Players

The electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market key players include Coorstek Inc, Ceramtec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ceradyne Inc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ENRG Inc, Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd, CxoorsTek, CeramTec GmbH.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18245/electronics-ceramics-and-electrical-ceramics-market/?mode=P166

Key Market Segments: Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market

By Material Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Silica Ceramics

Others

By Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others

By End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Home Appliances

Power Grids

Medical Devices

Mobile Phones

Others

Electrical and Electronics Ceramics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand of alumina ceramics

Alumina ceramics are a major raw material in electrical and electronic ceramics. Because of its superior properties to other materials, it is expected to continue to be very beneficial during the forecast period. It is more suitable for producing electrical and electronic ceramics due to its major properties such as high wear resistance and corrosion resistance, high strength and hardness, and temperature stability at high temperatures.

Electrical and electronics ceramics are widely used in the telecommunications industry.

The increased expectations from the telecommunications sector are expected to drive the global electrical and electronics ceramics market. This has increased as a result of numerous electrical and electronics ceramics applications in various sectors. Because of their electrical, optical, and magnetic properties, they are widely used in technological appliances such as transducers, actuators, data storage devices, and sensors. The use of telecommunication in the fabrication of integrated circuit substrates and as an insulator has created a huge market demand for electrical and electronics ceramics.

Opportunities

Electronics industry expansion and growth

As the electronics industry continues to develop and progress, the demand for advanced ceramics is rapidly increasing. Capacitors, semiconductors, and other advanced ceramics-containing electronic components will continue to be in high demand as the production of gaming systems, cellular phones, portable computing devices, and other personal electronic devices increases. The expansion and growth of the electronics sector, as well as rising demand for electrical and electronics ceramics in a variety of electronic devices, are likely to create enormous opportunities for the targeted market growth.

Furthermore, growth in the semiconductor and electronics industries, increased application of electronics ceramics and electrical ceramics in medical devices, and integration of 3D chip packaging solutions are some of the major factors that will likely create enormous opportunities in the electrical and electronics ceramics market from 2023 to 2029.

Restraints/ Challenges

Issues associated with electrical and electronics ceramics market

The global electrical and electronics ceramics market is expanding rapidly, but some factors, such as high raw material prices and rising production costs, are impeding market expansion. Furthermore, electrical and electronics ceramics have a relatively high dielectric constant, which delays signal propagation; thus, manufacturers are attempting to introduce ceramics made from more robust materials. This factor poses a threat to the market's expansion.

Key Question Answered

What is the current size of the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market?

What is the expected growth rate of the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market over the next 5 years?

Who are the major players in the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market and what is their market share?

What are the end-user industries driving demand for the market and what is their outlook?

What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-pacific , the middle east, and Africa ?

, the middle east, and ? How is the economic environment affecting the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market?

What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market?

What are the key drivers of growth in the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market?

Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

What are the distribution channels and supply chain dynamics in the electronics ceramics & electrical ceramics market?

Have a Look at Chemical and Material Domain Research Reports: Exactitude Consultancy

Technical Ceramics Market by Material (Oxide, Non-oxide), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical, Others), And Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 To 2029

3D Printing Ceramics Market is Segmented by Type (Oxide based, non-oxide based), Application (Prototyping and tooling, Commercial), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), End user (Aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods & electronics, construction, others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Ceramic Membrane Market by Material (Alumina, Titania, Zirconia, Silica), By Technology (Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Nanofiltration (NF)), By Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Materials, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Ceramic Foams Market by Type (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Zirconium Oxide), Application (Molten Metal Filtration, Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Automotive exhaust Filters), End-use Industry (Foundry, Automotive), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Ceramic Fiber Market by Type (Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool), Product Form (Blanket, Module, Board, Paper) End-use Industry (Refining & Petrochemical, Metals, Power Generation) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at [email protected] and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:

Irfan Tamboli

[email protected]

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy