SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2nd at a ceremony at the SMTAI show in Minneapolis, Circuits Assembly Magazine announced the winners of its 2022 Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) for electronics manufacturing services. They recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings in each of 7 categories: dependability/timely delivery, flexibility, quality, responsiveness, technology, value, and overall satisfaction.

For companies with sales under $20 million, XLR8 SERVICES won the overall top award in the EMS category.

Electronics contract manufacturer, XLR8 Services, wins Highest Overall Customer Rating award at SMTAI Minneapolis Tweet this

XLR8 Services President & C.E.O., Jason Powell said, "I am very proud of my team and their continued dedication to supporting a very dynamic and diverse customer base. XLR8 has helped to redefine the standard of what it means to be a leading-edge contract manufacturer within our market niche of supporting speed, technology, rapid prototype, and assembly services."

"The continued feedback, growth, and support within our customer base are strong indicators that we are focused on the right areas. We are honored to have received this award and will continue to invest in our team and in the capital equipment needed to support the most advanced technologies that our customers choose."

The awards represent five consecutive years of industry recognition where in 2018 XLR8 was presented awards at the IPC APEX show for Quality, Responsiveness, and Technology; 2019 for dependability/timely delivery, responsiveness, and technology. For the last three years running (2020-2022) they have been awarded the top honor as the overall EMS winner in their category.

About XLR8 Services, Inc.: Based in San Clemente, CA, XLR8 Services is a rapidly growing, woman owned contract manufacturer that focuses on supporting start-up companies, the engineering community, as well as larger OEM's with rapid prototype services and volume production for their printed circuit assemblies with a core focus on speed and technology for their commercial, AS:9100, ISO:13485, and ITAR customers.

To find out more information and see how XLR8 Services can help your engineering and operations team CONTACT: Jason Powell, 949-498-9578, [email protected].

SOURCE XLR8 Services