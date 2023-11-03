Electronics Industry Leverages Hydrogel Innovations to Address Market Drivers for Flexible and Efficient Electronics Components

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Hydrogels 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dynamic hydrogel landscape. This in-depth study explores technologies, companies, and applications spanning healthcare, water management, agriculture, construction, electronics, energy, and more.

The report offers an extensive examination of hydrogel properties, classifications, synthesis methods, and formulations. It delves into the world of natural versus synthetic hydrogels and explores emerging chemistries. Moreover, it spotlights innovative hydrogel technologies, such as smart hydrogels (thermosensitive, pH-sensitive, self-healing, shape memory), advanced hydrogels (luminescent, nanomaterial-based, 3D/4D printed), and emerging chemistries.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Industry Insights: The report provides invaluable insights into the hydrogel market's size and growth forecasts across a multitude of industries, including healthcare, water management, agriculture, construction, electronics, energy, sensors, and membranes. Healthcare Applications: The study analyzes the diverse uses of hydrogels in healthcare, such as wound care, drug delivery, medical implants, tissue engineering, cosmetics, and biosensors. Water Purification Methods: Detailed exploration of water purification methods involving hydrogels, including adsorption, solar evaporation, filtration, and magnetics. Agriculture Uses: Insights into how hydrogels are employed in agriculture, including fertilizers, soil amendments, livestock feed, and seed coatings. Construction Applications: Examination of hydrogel applications in construction, including self-healing concrete, thermal management, and humidity control. Flexible Electronics Uses: The report explores hydrogel uses in flexible electronics, such as batteries, supercapacitors, printed circuits, and transistors. Energy Applications: Insights into hydrogel applications in energy, including battery electrodes & electrolytes, fuel cell membranes, and solar cells. Sensors and Membrane Applications: Exploration of hydrogel applications in sensors and membranes for chemical separation, bioreactors, and drug delivery. Profiles of Leading Companies: The report profiles over 70 leading companies at the forefront of hydrogel technologies and products. These include AmacaThera, Amferia AB, Boston Scientific, Hydrogel Concrete Solutions, Nexgel, Polyrizon Ltd, PneumoNIX, Surge Therapeutics, and Ventrix Bio. SWOT Analysis: An in-depth SWOT analysis examines the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for hydrogels in major application markets. Growth Drivers and Challenges: Detailed insights into the growth drivers, trends, and challenges in key hydrogel application areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 What are hydrogels?

3.1.1 Structure

3.1.1.1 Hybrid hydrogels

3.1.1.1.1 Nanocomposite hydrogels

3.1.1.1.2 Macromolecular microsphere composite (MMC) hydrogels

3.1.1.1.3 Interpenetrating Polymer Networks (IPN) hydrogels

3.1.1.1.4 Double-network (DN) hydrogels

3.1.2 Classification

3.1.2.1 Based on source

3.1.2.2 Based on composition

3.1.2.3 Based on configuration

3.1.2.4 Based on crosslinking

3.1.2.5 Size

3.1.2.5.1 Microgels

3.1.2.5.2 Nanogels

3.1.2.6 Environmental response

3.1.2.7 Degradability

3.1.3 Formulations

3.1.4 Benefits of hydrogels

3.2 Synthesis of hydrogels

3.2.1 Chemical Crosslinking

3.2.1.1 Via monomers

3.2.1.2 Via polymers

3.2.1.3 Enzymatic crosslinking

3.2.2 Physical Crosslinking

3.3 Molecular toolkits

3.4 Natural vs synthetic

3.5 Natural polymers

3.5.1 Cellulose

3.5.2 Alginate

3.5.3 Agarose

3.5.4 Carrageenan

3.5.5 Chitosan

3.5.6 Collagen

3.5.7 Dextran

3.5.8 Hyaluronic acid

3.5.9 Lignin

3.5.10 Engineered living materials (ELMs)

3.5.10.1 Description

3.5.10.2 Benefits

3.5.10.3 Bio ELM vs hybrid ELM

3.5.10.4 Funghi - mycelial materials

3.5.10.5 Bacterial

3.6 Synthetic (polymeric) hydrogels

3.6.1 Polyacrylamide (PAAm) hydrogels

3.6.2 Poly(N-isopropylacrylamide (PNIPAAm) hydrogels

3.6.3 Sodium polyacrylate hydrogels

3.6.4 Polyethylene glycol (PEG) hydrogels

3.6.5 Poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA) hydrogels

3.6.6 Polyacrylate hydrogels

3.7 Emerging hydrogel chemistries

3.8 Smart Hydrogels

3.8.1 Thermo-Sensitive Hydrogels

3.8.2 pH-Sensitive Hydrogels

3.8.3 Electro-Sensitive hydrogels

3.8.4 Light-Responsive hydrogels

3.8.5 Enzyme-Sensitive Hydrogels

3.8.6 Shape memory hydrogels (SMH)

3.8.6.1 Tough shape memory hydrogels

3.8.6.2 Triple-/multi-shape memory hydrogels

3.9 Luminescent hydrogels

3.10 Nanomaterial based hydrogels

3.10.1 Graphene

3.10.2 Carbon nanotubes

3.10.3 Nanoclays

3.10.4 Cellulose nanofibers

3.10.5 Cellulose nanocrystals

3.11 Directly bonded hydrogels

3.12 Interpenetrating network (IPN) hydrogels

3.13 3D and 4D printed hydrogels

3.14 Hydrogel toxigens

3.15 Challenges

4 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

4.1 Applications roadmap

4.2 Materials hydrogels compete with, by industry

4.3 Hydrogel revenues

4.3.1 By market 2020-2034

4.3.2 By hydrogel type 2020-2034

4.3.3 By region 2020-2034

4.3.3.1 North America

4.3.3.2 Europe

4.3.3.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Healthcare and wellness

4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.2 Market drivers

4.4.3 Hydrogel medical products

4.4.3.1 Oral delivery

4.4.3.2 Ocular (Contact lenses)

4.4.3.3 Wound dressings

4.4.3.4 Skin sensors

4.4.4 Injectable hydrogels

4.4.4.1 Overview

4.4.4.2 Products

4.4.5 Medical implants

4.4.5.1 Overview

4.4.6 Tissue engineering

4.4.6.1 Overview

4.4.6.2 Products

4.4.7 Skin care and cosmetics

4.4.7.1 Overview

4.4.7.2 Products

4.4.8 Facial correction/aesthetic products

4.4.8.1 Overview

4.4.8.2 Products

4.4.9 Biosensors

4.4.9.1 Market overview

4.4.10 Other biomedical applications

4.4.11 SWOT analysis

4.4.12 Global revenues

4.5 Water purification and capture

4.5.1 Market overview

4.5.2 Market drivers

4.5.3 Applications

4.5.3.1 Hydrogel water purification

4.5.3.1.1 Magnetic hydrogels

4.5.3.1.2 Smart hydrogels for bioseparation of proteins

4.5.3.1.3 Adsorption

4.5.3.1.4 Solar evaporation

4.5.3.1.5 Filtration

4.5.3.2 Water capture

4.5.4 SWOT analysis

4.5.5 Global revenues

4.6 Agriculture

4.6.1 Market overview

4.6.2 Market drivers

4.6.3 Applications

4.6.3.1 Hydrogel fertilizers

4.6.3.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs)

4.6.3.3 Natural polymer hydrogels

4.6.3.4 Nanomaterials hydrogels

4.6.3.5 Methods for application

4.6.3.6 Benefits and drawbacks

4.6.4 SWOT analysis

4.6.5 Global revenues

4.7 Building and construction

4.7.1 Market overview

4.7.2 Market drivers

4.7.3 Applications

4.7.3.1 Cement and concrete

4.7.3.1.1 Hydrogel nanosilica cement pastes

4.7.3.1.2 Polyacrylic hydrogels in cement composites

4.7.3.1.3 Hydrogel-based internal curing agents

4.7.3.2 Hydrogels for heating and cooling systems (thermal management)

4.7.3.2.1 Evaporative cooling

4.7.3.2.2 Hydroceramic hydrogel cooling

4.7.3.2.3 Cooling of solar panels

4.7.3.3 Hydrogel windows

4.7.3.4 Self-healing road surfaces and asphalt

4.7.4 SWOT analysis

4.7.5 Global revenues

4.8 Electronics

4.8.1 Market overview

4.8.2 Market drivers

4.8.3 Applications

4.8.3.1 Conductive hydrogels for soft and flexible electronics

4.8.3.2 Thermal management

4.8.3.3 Ionic conductors for electronic textiles

4.8.3.4 Electronic textile sensors

4.8.3.5 Transistors

4.8.4 SWOT analysis

4.8.5 Global revenues

4.9 Energy

4.9.1 Market overview

4.9.2 Market drivers

4.9.3 Applications

4.9.3.1 Flexible and solid-state energy storage

4.9.3.2 Electrolytes and electrodes

4.9.3.3 Conductive hydrogels

4.9.3.4 Batteries

4.9.3.5 Supercapacitors

4.9.3.6 Photovoltaics

4.9.4 SWOT analysis

4.9.5 Global revenues

4.10 Sensors

4.10.1 Market overview

4.10.2 Market drivers

4.10.3 Applications

4.10.3.1 Strain/pressure sensors

4.10.3.2 Biosensors

4.10.3.3 Food quality sensors

4.10.4 SWOT analysis

4.10.5 Global revenues

4.11 Membranes and films

4.11.1 Market overview

4.11.2 Market drivers

4.11.3 Production

4.11.4 Applications

4.11.4.1 Self-healing membranes

4.11.4.2 Biomedical membranes

4.11.4.2.1 Tissue engineering

4.11.4.2.2 Drug delivery

4.11.4.2.3 Organ-on-a-chip devices

4.11.4.3 Filtration membranes

4.11.4.3.1 Gas separation

4.11.4.3.2 Oil/water

4.11.4.3.3 Water/wastewater treatment

4.11.4.4 Architectural and acoustic membranes

4.11.4.5 Energy storage membranes

4.11.5 SWOT analysis

4.11.6 Global revenues

4.12 Self-healing hydrogels

4.12.1 Self-healing mechanisms

4.12.1.1 Hydrogen Bonding

4.12.1.2 Ionic Bonds

4.12.1.3 Host-Guest Interactions

4.12.1.4 Hydrophobic Bonds

4.12.1.5 Imine Bonds

4.12.1.6 Arylhydrazone bonds

4.12.1.7 Diels-Alder Reaction

4.12.2 Types and materials

4.12.2.1 Natural Polymers

4.12.2.2 Synthetic polymers

4.12.2.3 Polyampholyte self-healing hydrogels

4.12.2.3.1 Reversible polymer self-healing hydrogels

4.12.2.4 Peptides

4.12.2.5 Mussel-inspired proteins

4.12.2.6 Bacterial cellulose

4.12.2.7 Conductive polymers

4.12.2.8 Zwitterionic polymers

4.12.2.9 Nanomaterial self-healing hydrogels

4.12.2.9.1 Graphene

4.12.2.9.2 Carbon nanotubes

4.12.2.9.3 Nanoclays

4.12.2.9.4 Silicate nanoparticles

4.12.2.9.5 Magnetic nanoparticles

4.12.3 Applications

4.12.3.1 Anti-fouling coatings

4.12.3.2 Tissue engineering

4.12.3.3 Soft robotics

4.12.3.4 Triboelectric nanogenerators

4.12.3.5 Self-healable hydrogel dressings

4.12.3.6 Bone regeneration

4.12.3.7 Self-healing artificial muscles

5 HYDROGEL COMPANY PROFILES (71 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

