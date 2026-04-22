Electronics Manufacturing Services Market worth $853.05 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the electronics manufacturing services market is expected to reach USD 853.05 billion by 2030 from USD 612.67 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2024 Market Size: USD 612.67 billion

USD 612.67 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 853.05 billion

USD 853.05 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 5.6%

Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Trends & Insights:

Outsourcing to electronic manufacturing service providers enables companies to achieve cost-efficient, sustainable production by minimizing material waste, optimizing resource utilization, and enhancing supply chain efficiency, thereby aligning with the growing global demand for environmentally responsible and scalable manufacturing.

By dimension, the design & engineering services segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By application, the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market.

By region, North America accounted for 21.7% of the global market in 2024.

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The electronics manufacturing services market is expected to grow as OEMs increasingly outsource manufacturing to specialized partners to improve cost efficiency, scalability, and operational flexibility. As electronic products become more complex and require advanced manufacturing capabilities, in-house production is becoming less viable, leading companies to rely on electronic manufacturing services providers for end-to-end solutions, including design, assembly, and supply chain management. This transition enables faster time-to-market, optimized resource utilization, and access to advanced technologies such as automation and precision manufacturing. Additionally, the growing focus on supply chain resilience and regional diversification is encouraging localized manufacturing investments, further driving demand for flexible, scalable, and high-quality electronic manufacturing services across industries.

Consumer electronics application is expected to hold the largest market share.

Consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest market share in the electronics manufacturing services market due to the high-volume, continuous demand for devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and home electronics, which require large-scale, cost-efficient manufacturing. The segment is characterized by short product life cycles and frequent technological upgrades, prompting OEMs to rely heavily on electronic manufacturing services providers for rapid production, scalability, and faster time-to-market, thereby making it the most dominant revenue-generating segment.

Design and engineering services are estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Design and engineering services are expected to register the highest CAGR in the electronics manufacturing services market during the forecast period due to the increasing complexity of electronic products and the growing need for early-stage product innovation and optimization. OEMs are increasingly outsourcing design, prototyping, and validation to electronic manufacturing services providers to reduce development time, improve product performance, and accelerate time-to-market. Additionally, the shift toward integrated, end-to-end solutions in which electronic manufacturing services providers are involved from concept through production is driving higher demand for these services, enabling greater value addition and faster innovation cycles.

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Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the electronics manufacturing services industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid domestic demand for electronics, supported by rising consumption of smartphones, consumer devices, and electric vehicles in emerging economies. Additionally, the region is seeing a rise in local OEMs and startups, driving demand for flexible, low-cost manufacturing solutions from electronic manufacturing services providers. The growing availability of skilled labor, improving technological capabilities, and increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing practices such as automation and smart factories are further accelerating the growth of electronic manufacturing services in the region.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the electronics manufacturing services companies are Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Jabil Inc. (US), Pegatron Corporation (Taiwan), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Sanmina Corporation (US), Kinpo Group (Taiwan), Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) (China), Plexus Corp (US), and Celestica Inc. (Canada), among others.

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