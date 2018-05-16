Electrophoresis Reagents Market Demand, Business Opportunity, Leading Players and Future Growth Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Electrophoresis is a process mainly used in the laboratories to separate charged molecules such as RNA, DNA, and Proteins according to their size and charge. It helps to determine the size and type of macromolecules from the given sample. Electrophoresis of negatively charged particles known as anaphoresis, whereas, positively charged particles known as cataphoresis. When an electric current is passed through the gel, charged molecules move towards another end accordingly.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Electrophoresis Reagents Market are growing usage of electrophoresis techniques in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, raising funding in the R&D activities, a government initiative, and growing public healthcare expenditure and increasing per capita income.

On the other hand, lack of technical knowledge and production of low quality of reagents are the factors restraining overall market growth. Electrophoresis Reagents Market segmented based on product type, technique, end user, application, and region.

Product type into Buffers (TAE Buffer, TBE Buffer, others), Dyes (SYBR, EtBr, others), Gels (Starch Gel, Polyacrylamide Gel, Agarose Gel, and others), and other reagents classify Electrophoresis Reagents Market. Technique into Capillary Electrophoresis, Gel Electrophoresis, and others classify Electrophoresis Reagents Market. Gel electrophoresis segment accounted for the largest market share of Electrophoresis Reagents Market and led the overall market. This is mainly due to, low operating and instrument cost. Followed by capillary electrophoresis, because of rising applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. End user into Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and others classify Electrophoresis Reagents Market.

Academic & Research Institutions segment accounted for the largest market share of Electrophoresis Reagents Market and led overall market over the period. The reason being, a research project conducted at academic institutions, and rising number of academic and research institutions in emerging countries. Application into DNA & RNA Analysis, Protein Analysis, and others classify Electrophoresis Reagents Market. Electrophoresis Reagents Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest market share of Electrophoresis Reagents Market and led the overall market over the period. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific. In addition, North America and European regional market estimated to grow at highest CAGR over the period. The reason being, growing geriatric population along with rising occurrences of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders; rising research activities in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, and life sciences.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market signifies the fastest growing market for electrophoresis reagents. The reason being, increasing number of research laboratories, growing healthcare awareness, and rising R&D budgets. The key players of Electrophoresis Reagents Market Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Sebia Group, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Qiagen N.V., Lonza Group Ag., and Merck Millipore.

Access 117page research report with TOC on "Electrophoresis Reagents Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-electrophoresis-reagents-market-professional-survey-report-2016

This report studies Electrophoresis Reagents in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Merck Millipore

• GE Healthcare

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Lonza Group, AG

• Takara Bio, Inc.

• Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

• Sebia Group

By types, the market can be split into

• Dyes

• Gels

• Buffers

By Application, the market can be split into

• Protein Analysis

• DNA & RNA Analysis

• Gel Electrophoresis

• Capillary Electrophoresis

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.