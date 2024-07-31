Electrophysiology Market size is set to grow by USD 6.09 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing incidence of target diseases and electrophysiology procedures boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrophysiology market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.71% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of target diseases and electrophysiology procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in electrophysiology. However, high cost of electrophysiology products poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., APN Health LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CathRx Pty Ltd., EP Solutions SA, EPMap System GmbH, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Imricor Medical Systems Inc., Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., OSYPKA AG, Siemens AG, and Stereotaxis Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrophysiology Market 2024-2028

Electrophysiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.71% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., APN Health LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CathRx Pty Ltd., EP Solutions SA, EPMap System GmbH, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Imricor Medical Systems Inc., Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., OSYPKA AG, Siemens AG, and Stereotaxis Inc.

Market Driver

The global electrophysiology market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology that enhance customer interaction. Electrophysiology, a technology used in cardiology to treat arrhythmia, is gaining popularity for its effectiveness in controlling and managing this cardiac disorder, responsible for 15-20% of total deaths. Leadless pacemakers, a new technological advancement, offer a viable alternative to conventional pacemakers, particularly for patients with a history of device-related infections. Conventional pacemakers carry a risk of morbidity, leading to increased demand for leadless pacemakers. Market players, including Johnson & Johnson, invest heavily in research and development (R&D) to innovate and stay competitive. In 2020, Johnson & Johnson spent approximately USD12.2 billion on R&D. These investments and technological advancements will drive the growth of the global electrophysiology market.

The Electrophysiology (EP) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and arrhythmias, particularly Atrial Fibrillation (AF). Key trends include the use of advanced EP laboratory devices, EP diagnostic catheters, and next-gen EP ablation catheters. Hospitals & cardiac centers and ambulatory surgery centers are major buyers. Reimbursement policies and laws are shaping the market. Digital health, telemedicine, and digital cloud technology are transforming EP, with AI-powered mapping and 3D mapping systems streamlining catheter placement and ablation treatments. Other areas of focus include gastroenterology, neurology, pain management, and buying behavior. Minimally invasive procedures and surgical interventions continue to gain popularity, while imaging modalities and electrophysiological techniques remain essential. The future of EP lies in the integration of advanced technologies and minimally invasive approaches to improve patient outcomes.

Market Challenges

The global electrophysiology market faces challenges due to the high cost of electrophysiology products, which can hinder the adoption of these procedures. Reimbursement policies vary significantly among countries, with only a few providing coverage for arrhythmia procedures. For instance, in developed countries like the US, reimbursements exist, increasing the adoption of electrophysiology products. However, in developing countries such as India and China , no government reimbursement exists, requiring patients to rely on private insurance or pay out of pocket. The market is highly competitive, with premium-priced products such as electrophysiology recording systems (USD160,000) and cardiac 3D mapping systems ( USD250,000 - USD800,000 ). The high initial investment, training, and maintenance costs make electrophysiology procedures expensive, with an average cost of USD4,000 - USD6,500 for a catheter ablation procedure. These factors may impede market growth during the forecast period.

and , no government reimbursement exists, requiring patients to rely on private insurance or pay out of pocket. The market is highly competitive, with premium-priced products such as electrophysiology recording systems and cardiac 3D mapping systems ( - ). The high initial investment, training, and maintenance costs make electrophysiology procedures expensive, with an average cost of - for a catheter ablation procedure. These factors may impede market growth during the forecast period. The Electrophysiology (EP) market faces several challenges in delivering optimal patient outcomes. Medical care providers grapple with regulatory support and medical device licensing for expensive EP equipment. Capital investment in electrophysiology laboratories is a significant hurdle for healthcare facilities. A shortage of qualified electrophysiologists and specialized healthcare workers adds to the challenge. Training programs, including practical experience, hands-on training, clinical shadowing, and mentoring, are essential to address labor shortages. EP procedures, such as catheter ablation for atrial flutter and hypertension-related heart rhythm issues, require advanced technology like ablation catheters, 3D mapping systems, radio frequency generators, and access devices. These technological developments cater to the growing patient base, including those with chronic diseases like diabetes and the geriatric population. The EP market continues to evolve, addressing the needs of patients with cardiac arrhythmias and abnormal heart rhythms.

Segment Overview

This electrophysiology market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Lab devices

1.2 Ablation catheters

1.3 Diagnostic catheters

1.4 Access devices End-user 2.1 Hospitals and cardiac centers

2.2 ASCs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Lab devices- An electrophysiology laboratory is a specialized healthcare facility equipped with advanced equipment to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions, such as arrhythmia, fibrillation, congestive heart failure, and stroke. These labs offer patients with irregular heartbeats the opportunity for testing, diagnosis, and treatment. Irregular heartbeats can lead to complications like heart failure or stroke. Electrophysiology lab devices focus on assessing the electrical function of the heart and offer procedures like cardiac mapping, cardiac ablation, and device insertion or implantation. Cardiac mapping identifies the origin of irregular heart rhythms, while cardiac ablation uses catheters with electrodes to diagnose and treat arrhythmias. Device insertion or implantation corrects irregular heart rhythms using pacemakers or implantable cardioverter-defibrillators. The electrophysiology lab devices hold the largest market share in the global electrophysiology market due to increasing demand, making it a significant growth driver during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Electrophysiology (EP) market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation. Buying behavior in this market is influenced by the need for minimally invasive procedures and surgical interventions to treat abnormal heart rhythms. EP market devices include catheters with wire electrodes, ablation catheters, 3D mapping systems, radio frequency generators, and access devices. Advanced electrophysiology devices employ digital cloud technology and AI-powered mapping for improved accuracy and efficiency. Reimbursement policies and next-gen devices, such as telemedicine and digital health solutions, are also shaping the market. Hospitals continue to be the primary end users, with a growing trend towards outpatient procedures.

Market Research Overview

The Electrophysiology (EP) market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly arrhythmias such as Atrial Fibrillation (AF), Atrial Flutter, and Hypertension. Buying behavior in this market is influenced by patient outcomes, regulatory support, medical care, and healthcare spending. Minimally invasive procedures like catheter ablation and surgical interventions using electrophysiological techniques have gained popularity due to their effectiveness and reduced recovery time. Advanced EP devices, including ablation catheters, 3D mapping systems, and imaging modalities, are essential for these procedures. The use of expensive equipment in EP laboratories requires significant capital investment, making qualified electrophysiologists and specialized healthcare workers in high demand. Labor shortages necessitate training programs, practical experience, hands-on training, clinical shadowing, and mentoring for nurses, technicians, and other healthcare professionals. The geriatric population, diabetics, and those with chronic diseases are significant consumers of EP services due to their increased risk of abnormal heart rhythms. Technological development in EP market devices, such as next-gen devices, digital cloud technology, telemedicine, and digital health, is transforming the industry. Reimbursement policies, AI-powered mapping, and the integration of EP procedures into various medical facilities like hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers, are also shaping the market landscape. EP procedures involve the use of catheters with wire electrodes, radiofrequency generators, access devices, and EP laboratory devices for diagnostic and ablation purposes. Cardiac arrhythmias, including AF, are treated using radiofrequency energy and EP ablation catheters. Imaging modalities and advanced diagnostic catheters help in the accurate identification and localization of abnormal heart rhythms. The EP market is subject to various laws and regulations, which impact medical device licensing and the overall growth of the industry. The integration of EP procedures into gastroenterology, neurology, and pain management practices is expanding the market scope.

