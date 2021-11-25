Electrophysiology Market Size to Grow by USD 3.65 bn | Technavio

Top 3 Electrophysiology Market Players

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers electrophysiology solutions such as effectively accessing, diagnosing, and managing arrhythmias.

BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - The company offers different types of electrophysiology such as Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, External Devices, and others.

The company offers different types of electrophysiology such as Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, External Devices, and others. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers different types of electrophysiology, including mapping catheters, and radiofrequency energy, for diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders.

Electrophysiology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Lab Devices



Ablation Catheters



Diagnostic Catheters



Access Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The electrophysiology market is driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures, increasing preference for electrophysiology catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia treatment, and the growing geriatric population.

Electrophysiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.00% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Stereotaxis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

