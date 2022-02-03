Electrophysiology Market to Reach $22.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electrophysiology Market by Product (EP Ablation Catheters, EP Laboratory Devices, EP Diagnostic Catheters, Access Devices, and Others), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation (AF), Atrial Flutter, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrophysiology market was estimated at $6.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $22.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report Summary- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/452

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in technology in the field of electrophysiology, and surge in number of approvals for electrophysiology devices drive the growth of the global electrophysiology market. On the other hand, high cost of electrophysiological devices impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in number of key players to manufacture advanced electrophysiology devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

What is the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electrophysiology Market?

During the pandemic, the majority of hospitals were restructured to heighten hospital capacity for Covid-19 patients, especially during the initial phase. This gave way to cancellation of many non-essential surgical processes, which impacted the global electrophysiology market negatively.

However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Electrophysiology Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/452?reqfor=covid

The EP ablation catheters segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of product, the EP ablation catheters segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global electrophysiology market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.20% throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of ablation procedure and advancements in technology to manufacture innovative electrophysiology ablation catheters.

The hospitals & cardiac centers segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & cardiac centers segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global electrophysiology market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.90% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to increase in development of hospital infrastructure, and rise in initiatives taken by government & private organizations to develop hospitals facilities.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/452

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global electrophysiology market. This is due to rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia and increase in number of approvals for electrophysiology devices in the province. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.10% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, advancements in technology in the field of electrophysiology, growth in health care expenditures, and increase in geriatric population in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CardioFocus, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/electrophysiology-devices-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Hysteroscope Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Interventional Oncology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Intraosseous Infusion Device Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Orthopedic Consumables Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research