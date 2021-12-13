Electroretinograph Market Size to Grow by USD 16.33 Mn | CSO S.r.l and Diagnosys LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The electroretinograph market size is expected to increase by USD 16.33 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%, according to Technavio. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 6.66%. The electroretinograph market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The electroretinograph market analysis includes (fixed ERG and portable ERG), application (clinical and research), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) landscape. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters of the market.

Factors such as limitations associated with the use of ERG may challenge the market growth. Limitations associated with the use of ERG include age; sex; anesthesia; instrumental factors such as electrode amplification, duration of the stimulus, and the interval between stimuli; and physiological factors such as the size of the pupil, size of the retinal area illuminated, refractive error, dark adaptation, and diurnal variation. Some patients may experience mild ocular discomfort during and after the electroretinograph procedure. They may also feel foreign body sensations on the eye due to the placement of the electrodes during the procedure. Thus, limitations associated with the use of ERG hinder the market growth rate.

CSO S.r.l - The company offers electroretinograph through its product named RETIMAX.

Diagnosys LLC - The company offers electroretinograph through its products such as Profile Cart and others.

Diopsys Inc. - The company offers electroretinograph through its products such as Diopsys NOVA, RETINA PLUS, and more.

Electro Diagnostic Imaging Inc. - The company offers electroretinograph through its VERIS Multifocal System.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - The company offers electroretinograph for a wide range of medical applications such as eye diagnostic and others.

Electroretinograph Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CSO S.r.l, Diagnosys LLC, Diopsys Inc., Electro Diagnostic Imaging Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Konan Medical USA Inc., LKC Technologies Inc. , Metrovision, Neurosoft, and Roland Consult Stasche and Finger GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



