Electrosoft Awarded Positions on NASA SEWP VI in Groups B and C

Award expands firm's contract vehicle access for cybersecurity, digital engineering and AI delivery across the federal enterprise

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, LLC, a highly respected cybersecurity and digital transformation firm, today announced it has been awarded positions on NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI) contract in Groups B and C. The government-wide acquisition contract provides federal agencies with streamlined access to IT products and services and carries a 10-year ordering period with a $20 billion ceiling per awardee.

"Federal agencies are under pressure to modernize faster and strengthen their security posture, often with fewer resources. SEWP VI gives them a streamlined on-ramp to the capabilities they need most," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "This award reflects the depth of our past performance and technical expertise that NASA recognized through a rigorous, multi-phase evaluation process."

The award positions Electrosoft on one of the federal government's most widely used IT procurement vehicles, giving agency customers a pre-competed, efficient path to the company's core capabilities: Cybersecurity, Identity and Zero Trust; Digital Engineering and Transformation; and Enterprise AI and Intelligent Automation.

SEWP VI is administered by NASA and available for use by all federal civilian and defense agencies. The vehicle supports a range of contract types, including firm-fixed-price, time-and-material and labor-hour arrangements. SEWP VI Group B covers enterprise-wide strategic IT solutions, including cloud computing and managed services. Group C focuses on mission-based IT and technology services.

About Electrosoft Services

Electrosoft is a cybersecurity, digital engineering and intelligent automation firm delivering secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies. With 25 years of experience, the award-winning company combines deep mission expertise with modern engineering practices to help agencies operate securely, modernize with confidence and accelerate operational performance. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com

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SOURCE Electrosoft Services, LLC