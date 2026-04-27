Electrosoft Names Former USPTO CIO Jamie Holcombe as COO

Veteran fed tech executive brings deep cyber and AI modernization expertise

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, LLC, a highly respected cybersecurity and digital transformation firm, today announced the appointment of Jamie Holcombe as Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. He brings more than 30 years of federal technology and cybersecurity leadership to the role. Previously, Holcombe served as CIO for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where he led one of the federal government's most significant cloud-first, AI-enabled enterprise modernization efforts.

"The federal market is increasingly seeking integrated cyber, AI and cloud modernization solutions," said Dr. Gupta. "Jamie has led exactly that kind of transformation at enterprise scale, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome him to Electrosoft at this pivotal moment."

As COO, Holcombe will scale program delivery across Electrosoft's federal portfolio, align business development pursuits with operational readiness, strengthen the company's GovCon infrastructure and advance Electrosoft's AI-enabled cyber offerings.

His career spans civilian, defense and intelligence missions across large defense primes and small, mission-focused firms. He is known for building high-performing teams, driving delivery excellence and positioning organizations to compete for and win complex federal contracts.

"I've always believed you shouldn't ask to be trusted — you should build systems like they never will be. That principle drives my approach to operational excellence, cyber architecture and AI deployment," said Holcombe. "Electrosoft is doing consequential work for federal agencies that depend on secure, mission-aligned systems, and I'm proud to join the team to scale that impact."

Holcombe holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he finished first in his class in computer science, an MBA in information systems from Chaminade University and an M.S. in computer science from George Washington University. He began his career as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.

About Electrosoft Services

Electrosoft is a cybersecurity, digital engineering and intelligent automation firm delivering secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies. With 25 years of experience, the award-winning company combines deep mission expertise with modern engineering practices to help agencies operate securely, modernize with confidence and accelerate operational performance. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com

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SOURCE Electrosoft Services, LLC