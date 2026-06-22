Electrosoft Named a 2026 Top Workplace by WTOP News, Marking Five Years on the List

Repeated recognition underscores an enduring commitment to team members

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, LLC, a highly respected cybersecurity and digital transformation firm, today announced that WTOP News has named the company a winner of the Greater Washington area Top Workplaces 2026 award. This is the fifth year Electrosoft has earned the recognition, which measures employee experience and is based entirely on feedback gathered through a confidential, third-party survey.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the fifth time is a special honor because it comes straight from our employees," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "I'm proud of our team, and grateful to everyone who took the time to share their voice in this survey."

The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures the employee experience across a range of themes, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute. This year's list includes 342 companies across the Greater Washington area, with only 121 organizations in the 150-499 employee range earning recognition. Nearly 100 Electrosoft employees took part in the survey.

To learn more, explore Electrosoft's Top Workplaces profile or view the full 2026 Washington Top Workplaces list.

About Electrosoft Services

Electrosoft is a cybersecurity, digital engineering and intelligent automation firm delivering secure, scalable solutions for federal agencies. With 25 years of experience, the award-winning company combines deep mission expertise with modern engineering practices to help agencies operate securely, modernize with confidence and accelerate operational performance. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com

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SOURCE Electrosoft Services, LLC