Electrosoft Wins Prime Contract Recompete to Support DLA SECM

Federal cybersecurity leader continues digital transformation of mission-critical business systems

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today that it has won a $5.4 million recompete contract from Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations (J6) Program Executive Officer (PEO) (J62). Under the J62 Systems Engineering and Configuration Management Support Services contract, Electrosoft will deliver systems security engineering support and other services to advance the agency's digital transformation. The three-year prime contract has a one-year base period of performance plus two option years.

"As technologies evolve and security threats escalate, the federal government is aptly engaged in IT modernization efforts to optimize and centralize the management of its emerging business system technology investments," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "It is an honor to support DLA PEO J62's mission of developing, delivering and sustaining critical combat support IT solutions for the Department of Defense and the DLA enterprise."

For all emerging systems, DLA J62 provides oversight and implements standardized program management policies and procedures. Under the contract, Electrosoft will provide program management support services to assist the J62 in its enterprise systems engineering and configuration management objectives of the DLA CIO and IT governance structure.

Along with system engineering and enterprise configuration management support, Electrosoft will deliver cybersecurity, IT modernization and digital transformation, Agile and DevSecOps support to ensure best practices are applied throughout DLA's systems engineering and technical management processes and acquisition lifecycle.

This follow-on contract to a 2020 award builds on Electrosoft's extensive experience with DoD and DLA IT policies and procedures, helping to optimally incorporate best practices for continual modernization with zero impact to ongoing operations.

