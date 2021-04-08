Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for conductor etch across various semiconductor industries is one of the leading driving factors for the growth of the global electrostatic chucks (ESC) market. Semiconductor industries have seen significant growth in past years, and this growth is expected to increase over the coming years.

Growing demand for semiconductor etching is expected to drive market growth substantially through the forecast period of 2021-2031. The United States, Japan, and South Korea are major markets for electrostatic chucks. Manufacturers are highly focused on leveraging their research & development to enhance the surface properties of chucks by using different materials and a variety of coating solutions.

The global electrostatic chucks market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for 6 – 8 inch chucks has seen prominent growth in recent years and is expected to rise over the forecast period as well.

In the era of digitalization and automation, many industries are adopting new technologies such as Internet of Thing and cloud computing. This is increasing demand for integrated circuit boards, and thereby, electrostatic chucks.

Currently, the United States is the most demanding market for electrostatic chucks due to presence semiconductor manufacturing companies in the country.

"Market share of ESCs in conductor etch end-use industries to remain the highest," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

The global ESC market has been identified as a significantly fragmented space, with the organized sector occupying a major section of the overall market. Leading players included in the report are Entegris, Inc., SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., KYOCERA Corporation, NGK INSULATORS, LTD., TOTO Ltd., NTK CERATEC CO., LTD., TSUKUBASEIKO Co. Ltd., The SEMCO Group, Technetics Group, FM Industries, Inc., Krosaki Harima Corporation, MiCo Co., Ltd., LK ENGINEERING CO., LTD., BOBOO Hightech Co., Ltd., SUMITOMO OSAKA CEMENT Co., Ltd., and TOMOEGAWA CO., LTD. These key players are anticipated to create a tough competitive environment in this market place on the global level.

Conclusion

The ESC market is anticipated to enhance substantially owing to increment in semiconductor industries and rapid changes in semiconductor technologies. Increasing use of electrostatic chucks in semiconductor industries can be witnessed for holding wafers and absorbing the heat and cold of the wafers.

Besides, electrostatic chucks provide other functionalities such as high plasma erosion resistance, metal generation, ultra-low particles, and uniform thermal properties. Variations in the roughness and the contour of work-pieces such as electrostatic chucks can be used for various functionalities such as lithography, etching, coating, and implantation processes. This is estimated to fuel the growth of the market for ESCs over the forecast period (2021 to 2031).

