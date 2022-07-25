Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market to Garner $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 8.31% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

ESD packaging is secure for packing electronic items and keeping them safe, which is expected to drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market by Product Type (Bags, Trays, Boxes & Containers, ESD Foam, ESD Films, Others), by End-user (Network and Telecommunication Industry, Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral, Automotive Industry, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging industry generated $3.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $7.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

ESD packaging is secure for packing electronic items and keeping them safe, which is expected to drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. However, high cost of the packaging material restricts the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for these packages from various end-use sectors such as defense and military, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and aerospace presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17209

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown, which closed all the electronics manufacturing hubs.

In addition, supply chain disruption, labor shortages, raw material shortages, and other obstacles inhibited the manufacturing of electrical devices.

The bags segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the bags segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high security provided by ESD bags while transporting electronic products from one place to another. However, the ESD films segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, due to usage of ESD films for transportation and protection of electronic devices.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17209?reqfor=covid

The consumer electronics & computer peripheral segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the consumer electronics & computer peripheral segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand and usage of electronic items among people. However, the automotive segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. Many parts in automotive sector such as the semiconductor, fuel tank, and many other components in automobile requires protection from static discharge, which in turn, has increased demand for ESD packaging in automotive sector.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. This is attributed to significant growth in automobiles, aerospace, and computer industry in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and many more countries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. Owing to increasing industrialization in the region, the demand for safe and secure packaging such as ESD packaging has increased. This, in turn, triggered the market growth considerably.

Leading Market Players: -

Smurfit Kappa Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

TIP Corporation

Conductive Containers Inc.

Elcom (UK) Ltd.

Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.

Global Statclean Systems

Desco Industries

DowDuPont

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Bags Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Powder Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research