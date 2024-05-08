Electrosurgery Market to be Worth $8.99 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Electrosurgery Market by Product (Monopolar, Bipolar Instrument, Generator, Smoke Evacuation System, Electrode), Surgery (Obstetrics, Cardiovascular, General, Orthopedic, Oncology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetic), End User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, electrosurgery market is projected to reach $8.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Electrosurgery refers to the use of surgical devices that are used to control bleeding and rapidly dissect soft tissues. Electrosurgery employs high-frequency electrical current to cut, coagulate, desiccate, and fulgurate tissue. This can be achieved using either monopolar or bipolar instruments. This can be performed using either monopolar or bipolar energy in conjunction with a specialized instrument. Electrosurgical procedures find application in a wide range of surgeries, including obstetrics/gynecology, cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, and cosmetic surgery.

The growth of this market is driven by various factors, including the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing preference for minimally invasive techniques, the increasing adoption of computer-assisted surgeries, the emergence of medical tourism, particularly in developing nations, the rising incidence of skin, throat, lip, and cervix cancer, and the prevalence of chronic diseases, which is on the rise due to the expanding geriatric population. Additionally, factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and market expansion in emerging economies are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the risks associated with electrosurgical procedures and the shortage of surgeons restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing concerns regarding the release of toxic fumes during electrosurgical procedures pose a significant challenge to the market's growth.

Advancements in Electrosurgery Devices

In recent years, the application of electrosurgery devices has grown significantly across many types of surgeries due to benefits such as precise cuts and limited blood loss. Electrosurgery is commonly used in general, dermatological, neurological, gynecological, urological, cardiac, orthopedic, ocular, maxillofacial, spine, ENT, and certain dental procedures. Recent advances in electrosurgical devices include argon enhancement systems that improve control and precision and provide benefits such as less tissue damage, quick and efficient coagulation, and less charring.

The process of argon coagulation uses the ionized argon's high-frequency current conduction phenomenon. Argon gas is noncombustible and physiologically and chemically inert. It gets ionized by the current and creates a plasma cloud where electric arcs can form. The main advantage of argon coagulation is the minimal and constant depth of the thermal effect. The limited depth of tissue damage during argon plasma coagulation reduces the risk of perforation. Hence, this method can be safely used in surgeries involving thin-walled organs. Medtronic plc (Ireland) offers the Valleylab argon gas delivery system II, which generates less surgical smoke compared to traditional electrosurgical cutting, enhancing surgical visibility. Such advancements in electrosurgery devices are expected to drive the growth of the electrosurgery market.

The global electrosurgery market is segmented by product (electrosurgery generators, electrosurgery instruments {monopolar instruments and bipolar instruments}, accessories {electrodes, cords, cables and adaptors, and other electrosurgical accessories} and smoke evacuation systems), surgery type (general surgery, obstetrics/gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, oncology surgery, neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, urological surgery, other surgeries), end user (hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2024, the electrosurgery generators segment is expected to account for the largest share of 62% of the electrosurgery market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide availability of technologically advanced generators. For instance, in June 2023, Olympus Corporation (Japan) launched the next-generation ESG-410 Electrosurgical Generator for use in the treatment of NMIBC (non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Based on surgery type, in 2024, the general surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrosurgery market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing geriatric population and the rising preference for minimally invasive techniques. According to a report from the Lancet Commission for Global Surgery published in December 2022, it is estimated that approximately 5,000 surgeries are needed to address the surgical burden of disease for every 100,000 people in low and middle-income countries, such as India. Out of this, general surgery accounts for 26% of surgeries, with 20% obstetrics and gynecological, 13% ophthalmological, and 41% for other remaining surgeries such as cardiovascular, neurosurgeries, and orthopedic surgeries, among others. The rise in surgical procedures drives the demand for electrosurgery instruments used in general surgeries as compared to other surgery types.

Based on end user, in 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of 67% of the electrosurgery market. Hospitals and clinics serve as the primary healthcare centers for patients, attracting a significant number of individuals seeking disease diagnosis and treatment. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, including the high volume of patient visits, the increasing number of hospitals, the availability of advanced electrosurgery equipment at these facilities, the growing burden of diseases requiring surgical interventions, and the enhanced accessibility to medical practices due to rising healthcare spending. The surge in hospital admissions is primarily driven by the escalating burden of chronic diseases that necessitate surgical interventions.

Geographicaly, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 36% of the electrosurgery market. The North America electrosurgery market is estimated to be worth USD 2.3 billion in 2024. North America's major market share can be attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced products, the presence of key market players, an established healthcare system, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the increasing geriatric population. As per estimates from the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years and over in North America is projected to reach 123 million by 2050 from 79 million in 2017. The prevalence of orthopedic, dental, ophthalmic, and cardiovascular diseases is notably high among the elderly population. With the aging demographic, there is a corresponding increase in hospital admissions and surgeries, contributing to the market's growth in the region.

However, the Asia-Pacific electrosurgery market is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is mainly driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, the rapid rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in per capita income, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and the growing number of private hospitals.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players over the past three years. The global electrosurgery market has witnessed several product launches, product approvals, acquisitions, and expansions in the last couple of years.

Some of the key players operating in the global electrosurgery market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), STERIS plc (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun SE (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC (U.S.), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Surgical Holdings (U.K.), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), I.C. Medical Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Smith and Nephew plc (U.K.).

