Electrosurgical Devices Market size worth $ 10.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Electrosurgical Devices Market" By Product Type (Electrosurgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market size was valued at USD 6.55 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Overview

The demand for electrosurgical devices around the world is rising because of the rising age-related surgeries around the world. The geriatric population is growing globally due to advancements in medical and healthcare services, healthy eating habits, and rising demand for yoga, exercise, amongst others. According to the American Medical Association report in 2018, approximately 40% of adults over the age of 20 representing about 93.3 million people in the United States were obese, projected to increase in the forecast period propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rates of childhood obesity are also increasing with the latest data showing that 19.3 percent of U.S. young people, ages 2 to 19, have obesity.

Also, other factors such as the rising number of medical surgeries, general surgeries, and age-related surgeries, increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries of the face, breast, and rest of the others, increasing need for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing trend of and need for ambulatory surgery centers due to convenience and efficiency, amongst others. According to a study in India, Urban Community Under Universal Health Coverage, a total of 3646 surgeries were estimated annually across the Indian healthcare industry, while 5000 surgeries per 100,000 people were estimated globally. In India, a total of 4642 surgeries were performed per year across the Indian population, according to the World Journal of Surgery, 2021. Out of all those total surgeries, 22.8% were cataract surgeries, 3.8% were caesareans, 3.27% were surgeries for fractures, and 2.86% were hernia surgeries. These are the most common surgeries amongst the Indian population. Rest 44.2% surgeries were the essential surgeries.

Key Developments

In September 2021 , Olympus Corporation has announced the launch of the first devices in the new POWERSEALTM family of advanced bipolar surgical energy products.

, Olympus Corporation has announced the launch of the first devices in the new POWERSEALTM family of advanced bipolar surgical energy products. In May 2021 , Olympus Corporation has announced today that it has finalized the acquisition of Israeli medical device company Medi-Tate Ltd.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Apyx Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific, Smith & Nephew PLC, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, and amongst others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Product Type

Electrosurgical Instruments



Electrosurgical Generators



Electrosurgical Accessories



Smoke Evacuation System

Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Application

General Surger



Gynecology Surgery



Urologic Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Cardiovascular Surgery



Cosmetic Surgery



Neurosurgery



Others

Electrosurgical Devices Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

