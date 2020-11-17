Elegance Brands' BITTERTALES Aromatic Bitters Awarded Platinum Medal & Best in Show At L.A. Spirits Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegance Brands, Inc. , a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, today announced their trailblazing creation, BITTERTALES Aromatic Bitters, was awarded the Platinum Medal for "Best Bitters" & Best in Show at the first-ever L.A. Spirits Awards.

BITTERTALES delivers a modern take on a classic cocktail staple, combining exceptional quality and unmatched value for a unique offering unlike any other bitters brand. A proprietary mix of 20 herbs and spices is seasonally sourced for optimal freshness, and hand crafted in small batches at a family-owned distillery.

"We are thrilled that BITTERTALES has been awarded L.A. Spirts Awards Platinum Medal for "Best Bitters" as well as Best in Show and appreciate the tastemakers for their recognition in this category," said Raj Beri, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Elegance Brands. "We developed BITTERTALES with a new generation of drinkers in mind and we are excited to catapult this award-winning cocktail staple across the United States."

The L.A. Spirts Awards is judged by some the most recognizable and experienced veterans in the industry, who collectively hold over 100 years' worth of experience in the spirits profession. Tastemakers employ an unbiased blind tasting system to ensure judges focus on the quality of each entry. The overall process takes place in three rounds – the Principal Round, Secondary Round and Best in Show Round.

Additionally, Elegance Brands has partnered with Young's Market Company to distribute BITTERTALES across the United States. Young's will distribute the product in the following select states through the end of 2020: California, Arizona, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

"The goal is to make BITTERTALES more accessible to consumers who are interested in at-home cocktail consumption," added Beri. "Our partnership with Young's affords the company to act on this objective and initiate this process – allowing for new opportunities to bring our bitters to exploratory drinkers."

Pricing for BITTERTALES starts at $9.99 for a 4oz bottle and $23.99 for a 16oz respectively.

