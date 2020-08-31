Elegance Brands fuels growth with new brand launches, new strategic partnerships, and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer spirits platform.

Following the launch of Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, Elegance will continue to roll out innovative products in the lucrative energy drink category. A sugar free line extension of Gorilla Hemp will be available in select markets in September, positioned to capture the growing demand for "better-for-you" energy drink options.

The successful launch of Gorilla Hemp is underpinned by an exclusive distribution agreement that Elegance recently entered with Texas-based KC Distributing, a former distribution partner for Red Bull. As part of this agreement, KC Distributing will exclusively sell Elegance's portfolio of energy drink brands for a period of 12 months. They will also rebrand their fleet of delivery trucks with a Gorilla Hemp ad in order to raise additional brand awareness in the Texas market.

Separately, Elegance has announced several key developments within its bitters and spirits categories. Bittertales Aromatic Bitters will launch in September 2020, delivering a modern take on a classic cocktail staple that combines exceptional quality and unmatched value. The product will initially launch in the off-premises market, targeting consumers who are interested in at-home cocktail consumption. Plus, all seven flavors of Australian Bitters Company beverages will launch on Amazon USA at the end of August 2020.

Two additional product innovations launching in Q3 and Q4 will enter Elegance into the fast-growing RTD cocktail category, which has been fueling overall spirits market growth over the past year. VOCO, a first-of-its-kind product combining real vodka and coconut water will launch in October 2020 with four fruit flavors and a variety pack. This canned cocktail product will deliver on the "better-for-you" drinks trend with a low ABV formulation and 12 oz. format convenient for on-the-go consumption. Twisted Shaker will launch in Q4 with a range of spirits based, medium ABV bottled cocktails highlighted by a premium packaging design. Each launch flavor will feature a twist on a classic cocktail recipe, including Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned, Cucumber Gimlet and Espresso Martini.

Elegance has also unveiled its plans to enter the direct-to-consumer space with Bevmart, an online beverage marketplace for the Australian market. Bevmart is set to launch at www.bevmart.com.au in Q4, 2020, and will act as the exclusive online marketplace for the following Elegance products in Australia: Cheeky Vodka in five flavors, Cheeky Espresso Martini cocktails in four flavors, Coventry Estate Gin in four flavors, and Geo Liqueurs in four varieties.

To support the execution of these growth initiatives Elegance has announced the addition of senior sales and marketing executives to its team, all of whom have experience working at world-class beverage brands.

About Elegance Brands, Inc.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka. For more information about the Elegance story, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Elegance Brand's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry, as well as the ongoing effects and uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the marketplace and overall global economy. Elegance Brands encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Elegance Brands Inc.

Related Links

http://www.elegance-brands.com

