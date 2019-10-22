Elegance Brands Inc. Announces Strategic Additions To The Board Of Directors And Advisors, Including Award-Winning Media Host Larry King

"We are thrilled to welcome an American icon like Larry King to the Elegance family as an Advisor to the Board of Directors," said Director and CEO, Raj Beri. "Mr. King's extensive global network and business expertise will be leveraged to scale Elegance in markets around the world, raising awareness and consumer demand for our products, and ultimately increasing shareholder value."

Mr. King's addition to the Advisory Board will be marked by an investor webinar the week of October 21, featuring a Q&A between Mr. King and the Elegance leadership team. Also joining Mr. King on the Board of Directors and Advisors are Jim Rogers, international investor and financial commentator, Michael Kuan, Founder and Chairman of Kuan Capital, and Stan Bharti, Founder of Forbes & Manhattan. Mr. Bharti will serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, bringing more than 30 years' professional experience in business, finance, markets, and operations to the company to accelerate the Elegance global growth strategy.

"Mr. Bharti is an international financier and seasoned entrepreneur who has amassed over $3 billion in investment capital for junior companies and their shareholders," commented Director and CEO, Raj Beri. "With Mr. Bharti's guidance, the Elegance team will be able to successfully close our current Regulation A+ offering and apply the capital to quickly execute on our strategic growth plans."

About Elegance Brands Inc.

Launched in 2017, Elegance Brands Inc. (Elegance) is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. Its flagship brands, Elegance Vodka and Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, will launch in 2019 and be closely followed by a range of hemp and CBD infused beverages, plus super-premium spirits innovations. Elegance has manufacturing sites in the US and Australia, a long-term manufacturing agreement with Australian Boutique Spirits, and strong existing global distribution relationships, including with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in the US market. The company Headquarters is currently located in Beverly Hills, CA.

