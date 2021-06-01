Elegance Brands Launches Self-Distribution Company in Southern California

The Elegance Distribution Company will serve over 1,400 retailers throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino. Long time sales and distribution leader David Kizer will provide executive oversight of the self-distribution team, along with leading all DSD partnerships in Southern California, as General Manager.

"Southern California is a high priority for Elegance, and we took the opportunity to launch our own distribution company to support our expansion efforts," said Raj Beri, CEO of Elegance Brands. "The Elegance Distribution Company represents a huge step of our brands and we look forward to better serving consumers in California and throughout the U.S."

The Elegance Distribution Company will distribute SWAY Energy, Elegance Brands' all-natural, immunity-boosting energy drink, and Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy, the original energy drink innovation from Elegance Brands which was first introduced in November 2020.

With the addition of the Elegance Distribution Company, as well as, Straub, Heimark and John Lenore, all Southern California retail operators will now be able to carry SWAY Energy and Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy.

