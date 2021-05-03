Elegance Brands Relaunches Premiere "Better-For-You" Coconut Water Cocktail VOCO

VOCO combines real vodka, soda water blended with a hint of coconut water & natural fruit flavor. VOCO aims to deliver good vibes in a delicious and convenient pre-mixed cocktail. This refreshing beverage is made for consumers who are mindful of what they put in their body, with only 100 calories per 12oz can, but still want to have a great time.

"We are excited to be entering the RTD space with a truly unique beverage for consumers to enjoy all year-round," said Raj Beri, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Elegance Brands. "At Elegance, we make it our mission to give consumers the most innovative choices when it comes to beverage options, and we are confident the new VOCO formula with exceed expectations."

VOCO offers a single serving, ready-to-drink beverage for on-the-go occasions. With only 5% ABV per can, it allows consumers to enjoy more in one sitting. As a more mindful spirit offering, VOCO is gluten-free, low ABV, low sugar, and low calorie. This 12 oz. canned cocktail comes in four delicious fruit flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Passionfruit.

To launch, VOCO will be available at select retail locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee, Ohio and Alabama. Elegance will continue to roll out VOCO to additional U.S. states this year. Suggested retail price for a 4-pack of VOCO is $9.99.

For more information, please visit drinkvoco.com.

About Elegance Brands, Inc.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka, BITTERTALES Aromatic Bitters, SWAY Energy + Immunity. For more information about the Elegance story, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com.

