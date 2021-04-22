Elegance Brands’ SWAY Energy Drink Named Proud Sponsor of the San Diego Padres

"We continue to elevate the SWAY Energy brand by finding the right strategic partners and the San Diego Padres were a perfect fit," said Raj Beri, CEO of Elegance Brands. "The 7th inning is a critical period for fans who are hoping to ramp up their energy levels, in a healthy way, especially as alcohol sales have already been cut off. SWAY Energy keeps the lights on and gives you that necessary boost to enjoy the rest of the game."

SWAY Energy is the latest innovation in Elegance Brands' product portfolio made with all-natural ingredients. The beverage is available in six flavors – Lemon-Lime, Mango, Orange, Strawberry, Passion Fruit and Watermelon – and contains zero sugar and no artificial flavors.

"We look forward to working together with Elegance Brands' team to showcase its product throughout Petco Park in a purposeful way," said Josh Pell, Padres Vice President of Hospitality. "Keeping our fan energy level up throughout Padres games will only add to our home-field advantage in San Diego."

Located in the heart of Downtown San Diego, Petco Park is one of the most successful developments in the area and known to locals as the year-round social hub. Beyond the traditional baseball season, Petco Park has hosted over 2 million fans for concerts, esports events, Monster Jam, Comic-Con, holiday markets and more.

Currently, SWAY Energy is available for purchase online at www.swayenergydrink.com and throughout various retail locations across Southern California. Elegance Brands has additional distribution plans for SWAY Energy in third-party e-commerce marketplaces slated for Q2 2021.

About Elegance Brands, Inc.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka. For more information about the Elegance story, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Elegance Brand's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry, as well as the ongoing effects and uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the marketplace and overall global economy. Elegance Brands encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Elegance Brands Inc.

Related Links

http://www.swayenergydrink.com

