Elegance Library Launches the "99-Day Soul Rebuild" Challenge with Monthly Cash Prizes Alongside the Free Global Release of "99 Best Stories"

AL HOFUF, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fast-paced world where millions fight silent emotional battles, Elegance Library is shifting the narrative from passive reading to active, positive healing. Today, the publisher announced the "99-Day Soul Rebuild" Challenge, inviting readers worldwide to participate in a collective spiritual journey, culminating in interactive cash prize draws.

Here, the ebook places a reassuring hand on your shoulder to tell you a truth so profound it might bring you to tears No matter how long your journey takes, and no matter how much your soul bleeds while knocking on the doors of human beings, your ultimate destination and only refuge is Allah. When hardship intensifies, when the vast earth closes in on you, and when everyone around you lets you down, you will realize at the peak of your brokenness that there is no refuge from Allah except in Him www.elegancelibrary.com (( E-book 99 Best stories (Are You Feeling Lost and Overwhelmed? "99 Best Stories" is the Message You've Been Searching for to Save Your Exhausted Soul ))

To launch this global initiative, the highly anticipated book, 99 Best Stories: In Your Hands Now Are the Keys to Happiness by author Fahad Abdullah Alotaibi, is available as a full free download for a limited time.

Breaking away from standard launches, Elegance Library encourages mental health advocates and readers alike to dive into a unique healing experience. The challenge focuses on exploring profound stories and Allah's Majestic Names to conquer anxiety and build unshakable peace. Participants are encouraged not just to download the book, but to "Pass the Peace" by sharing it with at least one person suffering in silence.

The author equates modern existence to a fast-moving train lacking a defined endpoint, asserting that the human soul was not created to live lost without a compass. It speaks directly to human struggles: whether you seek wealth, desire healing, or look for relief from deep sorrow. The message is clear: ask the One who commands all. Seek The Self-Sufficient, The Giver, The Healer, and The Provider. Ask Him, and you will witness His great relief.

Author Fahad Alotaibi explains the motive behind this movement:

"We possess the greatest treasure in existence and overlook its power. I wrote this to be a warm embrace for you when doors are locked, so that you may call upon your Lord by His highest attributes, and find your heart instantly settled in an unshakable peace."

To make this journey more engaging throughout the challenge, Elegance Library announces contests featuring questions inspired by the book. Draws and cash prizes will be awarded as follows:

August 1, 2026: $100 Prize Draw





September 1, 2026: $100 Prize Draw





October 1, 2026: $300 Grand Prize Draw, coinciding with the end of the 99-day challenge.

How to Join:

Do not let the train of life pass you by. Join the movement today:

Download and read the book carefully.





Email [email protected] with your name and a statement that you have started reading the book and wish to enter the contests.





with your name and a statement that you have started reading the book and wish to enter the contests. Questions will be sent to participants, and winners will be announced on the specified dates.

99 Best Stories is available for a full, free download via Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GPP2V8CN or directly through the Elegance Library website at https://elegancelibrary.com/en/99-best-stories/p886669582/?lang=en.

Media Contact:

Author: Fahad Abdullah Alotaibi

Website: elegancelibrary.com

Email: [email protected]

00966550778297

SOURCE Elegance Library