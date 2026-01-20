Elegant Smiles in Atlanta's Toco Hills Neighborhood Earns 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist Award from Find Local Doctors

With over 1,300 five-star Google reviews and a focus on artistry-driven cosmetic and restorative dentistry, Elegant Smiles continues to deliver beautiful, healthy smiles to families throughout Atlanta and Brookhaven.

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegant Smiles has been honored as a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that helps patients connect with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, highlights the practice's ongoing dedication to exceptional dental care for families in Atlanta, Toco Hills, and Brookhaven.

Elegant Smiles

What sets Elegant Smiles apart is its unique blend of clinical expertise and artistic vision. The practice approaches each smile as an individual work of art, combining advanced dental techniques with an eye for natural aesthetics. Led by Dr. Cuong To and Dr. Craig Mckie, the team emphasizes transparent communication and patient education, ensuring every individual understands their treatment options and feels empowered to make informed decisions about their oral health.

The state-of-the-art facility offers comprehensive dental services spanning general, cosmetic, restorative, and pediatric dentistry. Patients seeking smile transformations can choose from porcelain veneers, professional teeth whitening, and SimplyClear aligners, while those requiring restorative care benefit from advanced dental implant procedures including single implants, All-on-X restorations, and implant-supported dentures. The clinic's digital infrastructure features digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, laser dentistry technology, laser-assisted hygiene services, Curodont, and Seal and Protect, enabling precise diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments. Same-day appointments are available for patients who call before noon.

Patient comfort remains a priority at Elegant Smiles, with amenities including complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options designed to create a relaxing environment. One patient shared, "My experience was absolutely amazing! Every staff member was incredibly attentive, thoughtful, and thorough. They made me feel extremely comfortable and I can't wait to return for my next cleaning!"

"Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year means everything to our team," says Dr. Cuong To. "We believe everyone deserves a beautiful smile that lasts for years. Our approach combines artistry with science—we don't just treat teeth, we create confident smiles that transform how our patients feel about themselves. This award reflects the trust our patients place in us, and we're committed to exceeding their expectations every single visit."

More About Elegant Smiles:

Elegant Smiles provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages in a modern, welcoming environment. Dr. Cuong To earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Georgia State University and his dental degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, graduating with senior honors in removable and fixed prosthodontics. He completed extensive training at the prestigious Kois Institute and has accumulated hundreds of hours of continuing education in restorative, implant, and cosmetic dentistry, including minimal-preparation porcelain veneers. Dr. To is a member of the American Dental Association and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Craig Mckie was born and raised in North Carolina, earning his Bachelor of Arts in English and Master of Arts in Teaching from NC Agricultural and Technical State University before graduating from the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. He is committed to compassionate care and patient education. The practice accepts most major PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options through CareCredit, Sunbit, and Cherry, as well as an in-house Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224. The office is located at 2882 N. Druid Hills Rd, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30329.

