ELEGOO Unleashes Best 3D Printer Deals of the Year for Amazon's Prime Day

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is excited to announce its exclusive Prime Day deals available on Amazon US from July 16 to July 21. This year, ELEGOO is offering significant discounts on some of its most popular 3D printers, with some deals starting as early as July 15. These deals are also available across multiple Amazon stores worldwide, making it a global celebration for 3D printing enthusiasts.

Prime Day Deals of the Year on Amazon

ELEGOO's Prime Day offers substantial discounts on Amazon.

ELEGOO's Prime Day deals on Amazon feature a range of high-performance 3D printers include:

The Best-selling Neptune Series: Recognized for its advanced capabilities and precision, the Neptune 4 series of FDM 3D printers is tailored for experienced users. Customers in the US and the UK can enjoy up to 24% off to bring the Neptune 4 home, while Canadian users can save 15% on the Neptune 4 Pro, an enhanced version of the Neptune 4.

For newcomers to 3D printing in the US, we are offering the Neptune 3 Pro at a 20% discount from July 16 to July 17, priced at only $198.99. For those seeking larger print volumes, both the Neptune 3 Plus and Neptune 3 Max are available at a 20% discount from July 16 to July 21.

The Award-winning Saturn Series of Resin Excellence: Experience unmatched precision and efficiency with the ELEGOO Saturn 3 Ultra. In the US, customers can enjoy a generous 24% discount on the Saturn 3 Ultra. Canadian customers benefit from a 20% discount on the Saturn 3 Ultra, along with a complimentary bottle of ABS-like resin grey (500g), enhancing their printing experience with exceptional value.

For Canadian users eager to experience the next generation of the series, the Saturn 4 is 5% off with a complimentary bottle of ABS-like resin grey (500g) from July 16 to July 21.

The Budget-friendly Mars 3 Pro for Desktop Choice: For just £169.99, UK customers can experience ELEGOO's industry-leading resin printing technology, unleashing users' most creative ideas into reality economically and without taking up too much space.

Global Availability

In addition to the Amazon US, UK and Canada Stores, ELEGOO's Prime Day deals are also available on several international Amazon stores. Customers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia can also enjoy these incredible discounts.

ELEGOO New Official Stores Launch and Prime Week

ELEGOO has recently launched official stores in the EU, UK, and Japan, alongside the existing US store, offering local language support in German, French, and Japanese. To celebrate the grand opening, the official stores are hosting Prime Week from July 15 to July 22. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 44% on a wide range of ELEGOO products, including 3D printers and filaments.

For more information, please visit the Prime Week page and select your region and language preference.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 80 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue exceeded USD 200 million, with over 600 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461228/ELEGOO_s_Prime_Day_offers_substantial_discounts_Amazon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/4811560/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg