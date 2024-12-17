ELEGRP Introduces 3-in-1 GFCI Receptacles, a Combo of GFCI Protection, USB Ports and Night Light!

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGRP, the world's leading manufacturer of electrical supplies, is excited to introduce its new 3-in-1 GFCI receptacles, a groundbreaking solution that combines GFCI protection, USB charging ports, and a sensor-controlled night light—all in one compact design. Perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, and other space- limited areas, this versatile receptacle offers enhanced functionality while maintaining a sleek, space-saving profile.

Safety Meets Convenience: GFCl Protection with Easy USB Charging

ELEGRP Introduces 3-in-1 GFCI Receptacles, a Combo of GFCI Protection, USB Ports and a Sensor-controlled Night Light!

ELEGRP 3-in-1 GFCI receptacles offer robust safety features powered by its innovative PBE technology platform. The unit integrates traditional GFCI with cutting-edge reverse wiring protection, providing peace of mind by continuously safeguarding users against electrical hazards.

A patented self-test feature operates every 5 seconds, ensuring the receptacle consistently delivers reliable shock protection. Additionally, the reset-disable system prevents the receptacle from being reset once it reaches its "end of life," minimizing potential safety risks.

With tamper-resistant shutters, self-grounding technology, and third-generation self-test capabilities, the receptacle further protects users' safety including preventing accidental contact with live electrical parts.

Innovative 3-in-1 Design: Less is more

The 3-in-1 design allows users to save space without sacrificing functionality. Featuring dual USB ports (with Type A/C and Type C/C options), this receptacle delivers up to 24W of total power, allowing users to conveniently charge devices like smartphones, tablets, and more, making it an essential addition to any modern home or office.

Easy Installation with Compact Design and Screw Terminals

Designed for easy installation, the 3-in-1 GFCI receptacle has a slim profile of just 1.34 inches in depth, ensuring compatibility with all standard junction boxes, decorator devices, and wall plates. Its compact design provides more room for wiring in the junction box, making it an ideal replacement for existing receptacles. Additionally, it supports both side and back wiring for 12 or 14 AWG wire, ensuring a hassle-free installation experience—perfect for DIY projects.

Built to Last: Premium Materials for Trusted Safety

Constructed from high-quality thermoplastic materials, the 3-in-1 GFCI receptacle offers superior impact resistance, flame retardance, and optional weather resistance. The well-thought-out structural design enhances durability, ensuring long-lasting, reliable performance.

"The LGR23 GFCI receptacle is the first solution in the market to combine GFCI protection, USB charging, and a night light in one device, while a slim design achieved and compatible with a common 2-inch depth junction box," said Ronald, Product Manager at ELEGRP. "This innovation enhances safety, convenience, and efficiency, providing a perfect solution for today's busy households."

The 3-in-1 GFCI receptacles are currently available in white and black, and you can find it on amazon.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide and has set up storage and distribution centers as well as customer service centers in China and North America to meet customers' needs and provide timely assistance.

With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/ and follow ELEGRP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

