ELEGRP Revolutionizes Fast-Charging with Pioneering Dual Type-C with 65W PD 3.0 USB In-Wall Charger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGRP, a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, has officially launched a groundbreaking new product, the Dual Type-C with 65W PD 3.0 USB In-Wall Charger, which offers high-speed charging that's twice the efficiency of conventional models and saves the trouble of searching for the charger all over the house.

ELEGRP Dual Type-C with 65W PD 3.0 USB In-Wall Charger Power Up Your Life with Seamless Charging

The new in-wall charger is a milestone release of ELEGRP's product portfolio, following the company's successful launch of flagship USB outlets. The convenient, highly efficient solution was developed based on an in-depth survey of users' habits, to gain an understanding of how they can meet the consumers' practical needs with comprehensively upgraded performance, while highlighting a more compact and durable design.

Full performance upgrade to meet consumers' evolving needs

The new in-wall charger not only provides full power supply for a 13-inch MacBook Pro, but also is compatible with various USB charging equipment. The product supplies more power than most standard charging solutions each independent single port provides a maximum of 65W output and could charge two units of iPhone 14 with 30W output simultaneously.

The product provides full power supply for most monitors in the market and is compatible with over 20 phone models. It's also an ideal in-wall charger for charging PD-enabled smartphones and Type A devices, supported by advanced technologies to recognize and optimize the charging of connected devices.

Revolutionary design to boost convenience and efficiency

Compared to other USB chargers in the market, ELEGRP's 65W in-wall charger has set off on a new path: rather than adding the USB charging function to in-wall chargers, it has transformed USB chargers with the addition of in-wall charging function. This shift in product logic offers several benefits, such as increased charging speed and a more efficient user experience. Additionally, it allows for a more compact and lightweight design that accommodates both straight plugs and angled plugs without any structural interference.

Safe, green, and reliable charging experience

The new charger also features an overload protection function to prevent excessive currents from causing equipment damage. The overheating protection is set up to prevent fire or equipment failure to ensure product safety, plus the tamper-resistant design with UL listing that prevents the ingress of foreign objects, to bring product safety to the next level.

The assured safety designs also make the ELEGRP Dual Type-C with 65W PD 3.0 USB In-Wall Charger an ideal and reliable choice for in the home.

ELEGRP is committed to not only creating revolutionary products that power up your life with seamless charging, and our mission is to change people's everyday lives for the better and contribute to building smart homes and a green future for all. ELEGRP launches the Dual Type-C with 65W PD 3.0 USB In-Wall Charger on Amazon.com on January 9th. The new in-wall charger will lead the future development of charging and provide a more convenient, environmentally friendly way of life.

As a leader of electrical innovation, ELEGRP's cutting-edge products encompasses a wide range of household appliances with focuses on quality and consumer needs, improve electrical appliance safety, and bring safer, more convenient products, services, and solutions to consumers around the world.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide and has set up storage and distribution centers as well as customer service centers in China and North America to meet customers' needs and provide timely assistance.

With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/

Media contact: Katherine MA, [email protected]

