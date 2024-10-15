ELEHEAR Launches Groundbreaking AI-Powered Hearing Aids for Just $399

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the award-winning innovator, ELEHEAR is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, ELEHEAR Beyond Hearing Aids, set to revolutionize the hearing aid market. Designed with cutting-edge AI technology, Beyond enhances sound clarity, offers customizable tinnitus relief, seamless Bluetooth streaming, and advanced noise reduction—all at an incredibly affordable price point. ELEHEAR Beyond makes premium hearing aid technology accessible to the masses without compromising quality.

ELEHEAR Beyond: Cutting-edge hearing technology within your reach

Launching on October 15, 2024, ELEHEAR Beyond is positioned as "cutting-edge hearing technology within your reach." It is set to establish new standards in the over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid space, offering features typically found in much more expensive devices.

According to research, 1 in 8 Americans (roughly 30 million people) aged 12 or older suffer from hearing loss in both ears[1], with costs for hearing aids often exceeding $4,000 per pair. Many individuals are unable to access the hearing care they need due to these high costs. ELEHEAR Beyond is designed to address this problem by offering a cost-effective solution aligned with the FDA's mission of making high-quality hearing aids accessible to everyone.

"Our mission with ELEHEAR Beyond is simple," says Eric Miao, CEO of ELEHEAR, "to deliver cutting-edge hearing technology at a price everyone can afford. With advanced AI-driven features like VOCCLEAR® and noise cancellation, we're giving users the premium hearing experience they deserve at a fraction of the traditional cost."

Deliver Clean and Clear Sound at an Unbeatable Value

ELEHEAR Beyond provides a comfortable and crystal-clear hearing experience, free from distracting background noise. The VOCCLEAR® AI-driven sound processing technology continuously learns and adapts to various sound environments, delivering a natural and immersive audio experience. Common issues like feedback, whistling, and howling are eliminated by the DNN Hybrid Feedback Cancellation feature, ensuring clearer speech comprehension and lower listening fatigue, even in challenging environments.

Tinnitus Relief with Personalized Masking Sounds

Tinnitus can have a profound impact on quality of life. However, with ELEHEAR Beyond's customizable tinnitus relief feature, users have the option to choose from 20 natural masking sounds or create their own. This capability helps alleviate discomfort, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being. By utilizing this feature, users can effectively manage tinnitus symptoms without compromising their ability to communicate.

Seamless Bluetooth 5.3 Technology and Tailor Your Hearing Experience with the ELEHEAR App

Integrated Bluetooth 5.3 technology transforms ELEHEAR Beyond hearing aids into high-quality wireless headphones. This feature enables users to effortlessly stream music, take calls, and access translation services, facilitating seamless communication on the go for both iOS and Android users. The ELEHEAR mobile app provides users with easy-to-use tools for personalizing their hearing aids, allowing them to fine-tune voice and sound frequencies according to individual preferences. Over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates ensure that users always have access to the latest technology. Additionally, users can schedule consultations with professional audiologists through the app, demonstrating our commitment to providing comprehensive ElePro Remote Support.

Industry Recognitions

ELEHEAR Beyond has garnered recognition from industry experts, notably receiving the prestigious Expert Choice Award 2024 from Hear Advisor. This accolade underscores ELEHEAR's dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative, and affordable solutions in the hearing aid market. ELEHEAR Beyond has also been recognized and received positive feedback from platforms such as Hearing Tracker and Soundly. Additionally, ELEHEAR Alpha Pro has been named one of the "Best OTC Hearing Aids" and "Best Hearing Aids" by esteemed media outlets including WIRED, Forbes Health, and Retirement Living, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Availability & Price

ELEHEAR Beyond Hearing Aids will be available at www.elehear.com for an unbeatable price of $399, starting October 15, 2024. The purchase includes a 1-year warranty, a pair of OTC hearing aids, a USB-C charging cable, a wax cap tool, and a set of ear domes, including open, tulip, and closed domes in multiple sizes to meet customized needs.

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR's technology comes from a diverse team of innovators hailing from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China. ELEHEAR has established strategic partnerships with global tech leaders and research institutes. Its proprietary technologies have amassed extensive real-world usage experience across various consumer electronics products and have gained recognition in both academic and industrial fields.

ELEHEAR Beyond builds on this foundation, bringing expertise from the consumer tech space directly into the hearing aid market. With this launch, ELEHEAR is set to empower millions of hearing users to enjoy better hearing, improved communication, and a higher quality of life.

Website: www.elehear.com

[1] National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (September 20, 2024). Quick Statistics About Hearing, Balance, & Dizziness

https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/statistics/quick-statistics-hearing

